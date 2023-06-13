Twin fawns spent a sun-dappled afternoon in adjoining backyards on Madison Avenue in Red Bank Monday, watching other wildlife and awaiting the return of their mother.

As is common behavior for white-tailed deer, the mother left her babies alone for most of the day while she foraged and drew potential predators away from them.

At dusk, the twins finally sensed mama’s long-awaited return, scooted through a fence and reunited with her to feed. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

If you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen, please become a financial supporter. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.