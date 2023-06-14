RED BANK: STATION APARTMENTS HEARING SET

A plan for 32 new apartments across Bridge Avenue from the Red Bank train station is scheduled to go before the borough zoning Thursday night.

A rendering of the Bridge Avenue side of the proposed structure, with 120 feet of frontage facing the train station. (Rendering by Michael James Monroe, Architect. Click to enlarge.)

The proposal by American Opportunity Zone Fund LLC calls for a four-story building with frontage on Bridge Avenue and Oakland Street. The project would wrap around 82 Bridge Avenue, a two-story building with a distinctive balcony on the corner of Oakland and Bridge.

According to plans filed with the borough, Mi Lupitas restaurant would be razed, as would a two-story brick structure at 72 Bridge that’s home to 90 Degrees Gallery; a shack that was long the home of Dave’s Car Wash; and two single-family homes, at 128 and 132 Oakland Street.

The developer needs a density variance from the board: the zoning ordinance allows for up to 35 dwelling units per acre, but the proposal equates to 54 per acre.

Here’s the site plan.

The zoning board meets at 6:30 p.m. at borough hall, 90 Monmouth Street.

If you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen, please become a paying member. Click here for details about our new, free newsletter and membership information.