RED BANK: COUNCIL ADDS ACCESS HOURS

Couuncilmembers Nancy Facey-Blackwood and Ben Forest inaugurated the council access time at the Senior Center last week.

Expanding a program launched last week, Red Bank’s borough council has added evening hours, during which residents can buttonhole an elected official with concerns, questions and suggestions.

At least one elected official will be available at the Red Bank Public Library every Wednesday from 5:45 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., according to a borough announcement Tuesday.

That supplements a program begun last week under which at least one council member will be available at the Senior Center, 70 Shrewsbury Avenue, every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon.

Councilwoman Nancy Facey-Blackwood and Councilman Ben Forest kicked off the program last week. The evening sessions will make it more convenient for residents who can’t attend earlier in the day, Forest said.

In addition, since January, Mayor Billy Portman has been hosting weekly meet-the-mayor availabilities at his borough hall office every Monday from 4 to 6 p.m.

(Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

If you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen, please become a financial supporter for as little as $1 per month. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.