RED BANK: COUNCIL TO HOST ACCESS HOURS

Taking a cue from Mayor Billy Portman, members of Red Bank’s council will begin hosting weekly public access sessions this week, Councilwoman Nancy Facey-Blackwood announced last week.

Nancy Facey-Blackwood at the borough’s Juneteenth commemoration last month. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

At least one member of the governing body will be available to answer questions and take suggestions at the Senior Center, 70 Shrewsbury Avenue, every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon, Facey-Blackwood said at Thursday’s special council session.

“One thing I learned from residents going door-to-door” during the campaign leading up to the May 9 election “is that they want accountability,” she said.

Under the council hours program, “if anyone has an issue, someone will be there” to listen, she said.

“The goal is to find ways to be reachable for residents in town, and this is a start,” Facey-Blackwood told redbankgreen.

Since January, Portman has been hosting weekly meet-the-mayor availabilities at his borough hall office every Monday from 4 to 6 p.m.

The council’s next regular meeting is scheduled for Thursday, 6:30 p.m. at borough hall. Subsequent meetings will be held on the second and fourth Thursday of each month.

