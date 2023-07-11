RED BANK: CRIME & ARREST REPORTS

The crime and arrest reports below were provided by the Red Bank Police Department for June, 2023. This information is unedited; see below for additional information.

CRIMES

Theft: On 06/05/2023 a patrol unit took a report of shoplifting. In the area of Broad St., an employee reported several items were stolen from a business. The items were valued at $110.62. Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Theft: A patrol unit took a report of theft in the area of White St. On 06/05/2023 the victim reported an iPhone 14 Pro Max was stolen from a business. The iPhone was valued at $1250.00. Ptl. Milton Gray.

Criminal Mischief: On 06/10/2023 a patrol unit took a report of graffiti. In the area of Marine Park, a restroom wall was painted with multiple drawings. Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Criminal Mischief: A patrol unit took a report of graffiti in the area of Bank St. On 06/13/2023 a patrol unit observed a sidewalk that was tagged with blue in color spray paint. Ptl. Christopher Fuentes.

Criminal Mischief: In the area of Maple Av., a patrol unit took a report of graffiti. On 06/14/2023 it was reported that a portable restroom, an electrical box, and a wall located on the property was tagged with spray paint. Ptl. Christian Nelson.

Theft: In the area of River St., a patrol unit took a report of theft. On 06/15/2023 a resident reported the theft of a package. The contents of the package were valued at $300.00. Ptl. Tanner Shea.

Theft: On 06/16/2023 a patrol unit took a report of theft of a bicycle. In the area of W. Front St., the owner stated a black in color Cannondale Trail 5 bicycle was stolen. The bicycle was valued at $750.00. Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Criminal Mischief: A patrol unit took a report of criminal mischief in the area of Bridge Av. On 06/17/2023 an employee reported that lettering was sprayed with black in color spray paint on the wall of the restroom inside of the business. Ptl. Grace Maggiulli.

Theft: In the area of Riverview Plaza, a patrol unit took a report of theft. On 06/20/2023 the victim stated a diamond Egyptian evil eye charm teardrop necklace was stolen. The necklace was valued at $10,000.00. Ptl. Preston Mellaci.

Criminal Mischief: On 06/21/2023 a patrol unit took a report of criminal mischief to a motor vehicle. In the area of Herbert St., the owner reported the diver side front and rear door of a vehicle was tagged with black in color spray paint. Ptl. Froilan Hernandez.

Criminal Mischief: In the area of Locust Av., a patrol unit took a report of criminal mischief to a motor vehicle. On 06/21/2023 two owners of vehicles reported that both vehicles had been tagged with black in color spray paint. Ptl. Froilan Hernandez.

Theft: A patrol unit took a report of the theft of a bicycle in the area of Monmouth St. On 06/22/2023 the victim reported a dark blue in color Diamondback Hybrid bicycle was stolen. The bicycle was valued at $200.00. Ptl. Christopher Fuentes.

Theft: On 06/23/2023, a patrol unit took a report of theft from a motor vehicle. In the area of W. Westside Av., the owner stated the rear window of a vehicle was broken and items were stolen from the vehicle. The items taken from the vehicle were one US Passport, one pair of Ray Ban aviator sunglasses, and $10.00 in US Currency. Ptl. Shane Dengel.

Theft: In the area of Shrewsbury Av., a patrol unit took a report of theft. On 06/24/2023 the victim reported a black in color iPhone 14 S Plus was stolen. Ptl. Milton Gray.

Criminal Mischief: On 06/26/2023 a patrol unit took a report of graffiti. In the area of Harding Rd., an employee reported a green in color temporary fence was tagged with white in color spray paint. Ptl. Gary Watson.

Criminal Mischief: In the area of Shrewsbury Av., a patrol unit took a report of criminal mischief to a motor vehicle. On 06/26/2023 the owner of a vehicle reported scratches on the rear passenger side door. Ptl. Andrew Todd.

Criminal Mischief: On 06/27/2023 a patrol unit took a report of graffiti. In the area of Broad St, it was reported that multiple areas on a property were tagged with spray paint. Ptl. Michael Zadlock.

Theft: A patrol unit took a report of shoplifting in the area of Broad St. On 06/29/2023 an employee reported that five cases of Monster energy drink were stolen from a business. The five cases were valued at $149.22. Ptl. Preston Mellaci.

ARRESTS

Daniel Ramos, age 44 of Long Branch was arrested on 06/02/2023 in the area of Branch Av. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

John Anderson, age 36 of Long Branch was arrested on 06/02/2023 in the area of Peters Place for Driving while Suspended and Contempt of Court by Ptl. Preston Mellaci.

Matthew Stickler, age 44 of Little Silver was arrested on 06/03/2023 in the area of Broad St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Julio Madrigal, age 40 of New Carlisle OH was arrested on 06/03/2023 in the area of W. Bergen Pl. for DWI by Ptl. Grace Maggiulli.

Melvin Brown, age 36 of Red Bank was arrested on 06/04/2023 in the area of Leighton Av. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Alex Williams, age 23 of Neptune was arrested on 06/05/2023 in the area of Water St. for Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Preston Mellaci.

Jamar Allen, age 34 of Red Bank was arrested on 06/05/2023 in the area of Monmouth St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Preston Mellaci.

Robert Olshan, age 31 of Point Pleasant Beach was arrested on 06/07/2023 in the area of Monmouth St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Christopher Fuentes.

Derick Clarke, age 31 of Freehold was arrested on 06/07/2023 in the area of W. Front St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Markies Wells, age 38 of Neptune was arrested on 06/07/2023 in the area of Montgomery Terrace for Criminal Mischief by Ptl. Christopher Fuentes.

Julia Alvidrez, age 36 of Middletown was arrested on 06/07/2023 in the area of Bridge Av. for DWI by Ptl. Grace Maggiulli.

Vincent Marino, age 26 of Bensalem PA was arrested on 06/10/2023 in the area of Riverview Plaza for Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Nicholas Maletto.

Gladys TajTaj-Can, age 32 of Red Bank was arrested on 06/11/2023 in the area of Bridge Av. for Harassment and Defiant Trespass by Ptl. Preston Mellaci.

Thomas Hebrew, age 62 of Neptune was arrested on 06/12/2023 in the area of Branch Av. for DWI by Ptl. Grace Maggiulli.

Kyle Dickinson, age 36 of Belford was arrested on 06/12/2023 in the area of Riverside Av. for Contempt of Court by SLEO II. Domenick Fanelli.

Henry Nickens, age 26 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 06/16/2023 in the area of Shrewsbury Av. for Obstructing Administration of Law, Hindering Apprehension, and Defiant Trespass by Ptl. Jhonatan Quispe.

Aisha Dark, age 43 of Philadelphia PA was arrested on 06/16/2023 in the area of Monmouth St. for DWI by Ptl. Grace Maggiulli.

Tammy Calabretta, age 50 of Long Branch was arrested on 06/17/2023 in the area of Water St. for Contempt of Court, Possession of CDS, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Christopher Kiraly, age 34 of Toms River was arrested on 06/18/2023 in the area of Shrewsbury Av. for Obstructing the Administration of Law, Hindering Apprehension, and Contempt of Court by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Jordan Bishop, age 34 of Hendersonville NC was arrested on 06/19/2023 in the area of W. Sunset Av. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Grace Maggiulli.

Alvin Jones, age 47 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 06/20/2023 in the area of Bridge Av. for Contempt of Court and Defiant Trespass by Ptl. Shane Dengel.

Cristian Olivero, age 27 of Neptune was arrested on 06/23/2023 in the area of Monmouth St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Preston Mellaci.

Raul Luna-Perez, age 41 of Red Bank was arrested on 06/25/2023 in the area of S. Bridge Av. for Simple Assault by Ptl. Luke Cahill.

Anthony Rosario, age 30 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 06/25/2023 in the area of Monmouth St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Brandon Pacheco, age 19 of Red Bank was arrested on 06/26/2023 in the area of Leonard St. for Criminal Simulation by Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Juan Luna-Soriano, age 26 of Red Bank was arrested on 06/26/2023 in the area of Broad St. for Possession of CDS and Obstructing Administration of Law by Ptl. Andrew Todd.

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.

If there is a factual error in this post, please let us know at redbankgreen@redbankgreen.com. But if this post is in itself accurate, please do not plead your case to us. Again, that’s for the court to decide.

If the charges against you are dismissed or you are found not guilty, please send us a copy of the case disposition report, obtainable from the municipal court clerk, and we will update the post to include that information.

redbankgreen does not under any circumstances remove arrest reports or other posts from its archive.