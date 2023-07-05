RED BANK: DRIVER UNINJURED IN ROLLOVER

No one was injured as Red Bank recorded yet another rollover crash Tuesday night.

According to police Captain Mike Frazee, a vehicle heading west on Drs. James Parker Boulevard struck a parked car just west of Leighton Avenue at about 9:35 p.m.

Responding officers Preston Mellaci and Christian Nelson found one of the cars turned on its side. The driver, a 47-year-old Long Branch man, had crawled out, without injuries, Frazee told redbankgreen.

The driver was not intoxicated, Frazee said, and the accident is being reviewed by RBPD’s Traffic Safety Unit.

RBPD has responded to at least four rollover or near-rollover crashes in the last year.

(Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

