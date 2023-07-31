A New Jersey Transit crew evacuated dozens of riders from a train at the Red Bank station Sunday over concern about a possible fire in the undercarriage Sunday afternoon.

Red Bank fire department volunteers responded to the 4:27 p.m. call and inspected the northbound North Jersey Coast Line train at the Monmouth Street station, Chief Wayne Hartman told redbankgreen.

The smell of smoke was traced to brakes that had locked up, and no fire was detected, Hartman said.

Passengers resumed their journeys on another train, he said.

At about the same time, a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle at the intersection of Broad Street and Harding Road, said police Captain Mike Frazee. “The incident which was very minor and occurred simultaneously to the train incident, causing even more traffic congestion,” Frazee told redbankgreen. “The pedestrian walked away from the incident with no injuries.”

(Photos by Samuel Dragonetti. Click to enlarge.)

