Red Bank Regional High Superintendent Louis Moore. (Click to enlarge.)

Press release from Red Bank Regional High School

The U.S. Department of State and the Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board are pleased to announce that Louis Moore of Red Bank Regional High School in New Jersey has received a Fulbright Leaders for Global Schools Program award.

As a Fulbright recipient, Moore will share knowledge and foster meaningful connections across communities in the United States and abroad. Fulbrighters engage in cutting-edge research and expand their professional networks, often continuing research collaborations started abroad and laying the groundwork for forging future partnerships between institutions.

Fulbright alumni include 60 Nobel Prize laureates, 89 Pulitzer Prize recipients, and 40 who have served as a head of state or government.

The Fulbright Program is the U.S. government’s flagship international educational exchange program and is supported by the people of the United States and partner countries around the world. The Fulbright Program is funded through an annual appropriation made by the U.S. Congress to the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs. Participating governments and host institutions, corporations, and foundations around the world also provide direct and indirect support to the Program.

If you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen, please become a financial supporter. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.