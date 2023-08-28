RED BANK: 800 ENJOY LUNCH BREAK PICNIC

Gwen Love, center, with the Defined Logic team the Lunch Break picnic. Below, nearly 600 children received backpacks and school supplies. (Photos by Millie Jeter/Lunch Break. Click to enlarge.)

Press release from Lunch Break

More than 800 people came to enjoy a perfect summer day, delicious food, fun and games, receive much-needed school supplies and cheered for the winning softball team at the Lunch Break Annual Community Picnic, Softball Classic Tournament & Backpack Giveaway on August 19 at Count Basie Field. J

oining Lunch Break for the Community Picnic were our cancer survivor warriors Millie Jeter and Judith Pandi, who ushered in the softball tournament by throwing the ceremonial first pitch in honor of their heroic achievements. Softball Tournament winners Morgan Stanley.

The annual picnic, which brings community members together to share in each other’s company and celebrate summer, also highlights Lunch Break social service programs. The event is offered free of charge. Among the highlights of the day were the much anticipated backpack giveaway and softball tournament. And if you happened to stop by, you would have noticed the many excited school children happily toting their brand new backpacks.

In a game-changing moment, Morgan Stanley beat 2022 past champion New Jersey Natural Gas for the coveted Lunch Break tournament trophy. The Red Bank firm was the overall victor in the 2023 Community Picnic Softball Classic lineup including teams from HABcore, Manasquan Bank, Lunch Break, Defined Logic, iCIMS, and Business Solutions. Mike Ayers and James Plummer were umpires for the series and Red Bank Mayor Bill Portman pitched in to round out one of the softball teams.

“Everyone is always a winner at the Lunch Break annual Community Picnic, especially our community members in need,” said Director of Administration Millie Jeter and A Team leader, along with co-chair Administrative Assistant Gina Vastola, of the much anticipated community event. “We couldn’t have done it without the tremendous effort from volunteers, staff and the support of our donors, local businesses and corporations, who helped to bring smiles to the faces of our families.”

In addition to the tournament, attendees at this free community picnic were treated to more than 750 healthy meals provided by sweetgreen and the Windmill, snow cones, fun and games, including a fun bus, crafts, yoga, toy and gift raffle and bicycle, scooter and sneaker giveaway. Also included in the day’s festivities were multiple non-profit, and healthcare vendors, including the Affordable Housing Alliance; Riverview Medical Center; Parker Family Health Center; American Friends Service Committee; Concerned Black Nurses of Central NJ; Em-Power Me of Monmouth County; Family Planning Center of Monmouth Medical Center; NJ Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention; NJ Department of Human Services; Sen. Vin Gopal; Pilgrim Baptist Church, Red Bank; Red Bank Family YMCA; Red Bank Public Library; Red Bank Resource Network/Mental Health America; Shore House; and United Healthcare Community Plan. In accordance with Lunch Break’s nutrition and community wellness initiatives, vendors provided social services, preventive health-care and nutrition information, as well as health screening opportunities.

The highlight of the afternoon was the Back to School Drive & Backpack Giveaway, where nearly 600 children received school supplies and backpacks donated by generous community members, organizations, corporations and businesses.

“We are grateful for the continued commitment from our incredible Board, volunteers and staff who, year after year, make this event a wonderful opportunity to be in community with the community,” said Jeter.

Special thanks to area corporations, businesses and individuals who supported this year’s event: LidoChem; Performance Nutrition; OceanFirst Bank; Corner Marketing; Stillwell-Hansen Inc.; iCIMS; Bank of America; Parker Family Health Center, 250 pairs of sneakers; Elegant Mist; Walkin on Sunshine Party Rentals; Olipop; sweetgreen; Deborah Herr and the Shadow Lake Ladies; Robbin Thornton, Jerome Livingston and Millie Jeter, bicycle and scooter donations; Mike Ayers/Pilgrim Baptist Church; Gould Family, snow cone machine; STEAMPark, games and services; and Paul Hooker, T-shirts.

For 2024 Community Picnic sponsorship opportunities contact Director of Administration Millie Jeter at (732) 747-5788, Ext. 3102, mjeter@lunchbreak.org.

Donations are always accepted at www.lunchbreak.org. Follow Lunch Break on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn. #whywebreak #helpfortodayhopefortomorrow

Lunch Break is a registered 501© 3 nonprofit. The resource center freely provides food, clothing, housing solutions, social services, fellowship and life skills to those struggling with financial insecurity as a path to well-being and self-sufficiency.

