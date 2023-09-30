RED BANK: HISPANIC FESTIVAL RAINED OUT

Wet weather has forced the cancellation of today’s Hispanic Heritage Celebration in Red Bank.

From parks director Oscar Salinas:

“Mother nature is not on our side again… The weather has gotten worse, and it will not clear up on time for us to prepare. Not to mention the grass is really soggy therefore it will not be enjoyable for the community. We are unable to reschedule the event as this was our rain date. On behalf of the Borough of Red Bank and all the partnering Sponsors and Organizations, we truly apologize for this.”

Red Bank RiverCenter’s Oktoberfest, in the parking lot outside the Two River Theater on Bridge Avenue, is still on, as a rain-or-shine event from 1 to 5 p.m.