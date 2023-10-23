RED BANK: 75TH HALLOWEEN PARADE SHINES

On an autumn afternoon of cool temperatures, the 75th annual Red Bank Halloween Parade drew hundreds of costumed celebrants for its 75th smile-provoking tromp march down Broad Street Sunday.

Check out redbankgreen‘s photos from the parade, and one longtime celebrant’s memories, below.

Borough resident Barbara Boas, above, addressed parade-goers at the after party in the White Street parking lot. She shared her memories of parades across the years, including the first, in 1948.

“I was three years old when the first Halloween Parade happened, and my mother, who was an absolute Halloween fanatic, made me a costume as a little Dutch girl,” Boas said.

“Let’s continue this for the next 75 years, and maybe one of you little guys will come up here and talk at the 150th.”

Do you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen? Please become a financial supporter if you haven’t already. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.