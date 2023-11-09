Skip to content

RED BANK: FLAG FIELD SET FOR VETERANS DAY

A ‘Field of Heroes’ flag display created by the Red Bank Rotary Club stood ready earlier this week for Saturday’s Veterans Day ceremony in Riverside Garden Park.

The borough will host the ceremony, “honoring all who served,” in the park at 11 a.m.

The park is located at 40 West Front Street. The weather forecast is for sunshine and temperatures in the mid-50s, but in the event of rain, the ceremony will be held at the Red Bank Elks Lodge #233, next door to the park.

(Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

By: John T. Ward
Nov 09, 2023 - 2:30 pm
