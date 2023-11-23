Skip to content

10k

THANKSGIVING EVE: WHAT WAS GOING ON

Nothing marks the arrival of Thanksgiving weekend like reacquainting with someone from high school that you hoped to never see again in your life.

What was your favorite spot? Drop it in the comments.

Let’s start the night on the west side.

Checking out Triumph and the music lineup. It’s early in the night and we’re getting warmed up.

Along West Front Street to Red Rock — which has a packed house and a sidewalk line all the way to Good Karma Cafe.

The good ol’ Globe has a line forming.

Crazy traffic on Monmouth Street — carefully watching for (slightly) loose individuals darting across the street.

Jamian’s probably has all of the locals.

Teak is crushing it.

Ain’t a night without Dub. Here’s the front.

Here’s the back.

Have a wonderful Thanksgiving 🦃

PS: Hit Bagel Station for a Pork Roll, Egg and Cheese this weekend. And check out their giant ad on redbankgreen.

By: Kenny Katzgrau
Nov 23, 2023 - 12:02 am
