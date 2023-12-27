RED BANK: DAMP, GRAY DAYS TO CLOSE OUT YEAR

Fog obscured the Middletown side of the Navesink River, as seen from the Red Bank Public Library at midday Tuesday.

The fog continued Wednesday morning, with rain showers expected after 3 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

There’s not a lot of sunshine expected between now and Sunday, New Year’s Eve. Check out the extended forecast below. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

Wednesday

A chance of showers before noon, then rain likely, mainly after 3pm. Areas of dense fog before noon. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 50. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night

Rain. Low around 47. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Thursday

Rain likely before 7am, then a chance of showers after 7am. Cloudy, with a high near 52. Northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday Night

A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 43. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday

A chance of showers before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 47. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Monday, New Year’s Day

Partly sunny, with a high near 44.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.

