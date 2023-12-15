Skip to content

10k

RED BANK: SAM MACPHERSON MAKES IT HOME

Sam MacPherson outside the Basie’s Vogel Theatre earlier this week. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

By JOHN T. WARD

With “a kind of stupidly ignorant confidence,” Red Bank native Sam MacPherson transformed himself from soccer player to songwriter who’s played some 50 cities this year.

Next week, just seven years after he first picked up a guitar, he’s set to finally make his hometown debut at the Count Basie Center for the Arts.

MacPherson and band rehearsing at his family’s Red Bank home a year ago. (Click to enlarge.)

A graduate of Red Bank Charter School, located just a few hundred feet from the theater, and Red Bank Regional High, the 26-year-old grew up in a houseful of music.

His father, Jeff MacPherson, is known locally as the leader of Zeke Moffit and the Late Juliets, and his mother, Carmelina, filled their South Street home with soul music. His younger brother, Jack, who’s in Sam’s band, took to guitar years ago, and quickly displayed “brilliance” on it, said Sam.

But while he loved listening, MacPherson “never thought to try any of it” growing up, he told redbankgreen in an interview outside the Basie this week.

“My dad, obviously, is a musician, and I grew up hearing him play songs, and going to his gigs, and being a fan of the music he listened to,” including songwriting heavyweights like the Beatles, Paul Simon and Crosby, Stills & Nash, he said. “We grew up with a lot of guitars in my house, but I never picked one up, played it. I never sang, any of that. I was just kind of like, ‘that’s Dad’s thing.'”

MacPherson only began turning his attention to making music after two years of playing Division 1 soccer and majoring in nursing at Sacred Heart University in Connecticut.

“I did two years of both of those things and, pretty much in the same week, decided that none of that was for me,” he said.

He transferred to the University of South Carolina and began teaching himself to play guitar and write songs, just because he knew that, well, if others could do it, so could he.

“You go to college, and you’re figuring out who you are, and there’s a little bit of reinvention phase of ‘this is who I’m going to be, these are the parts of me I’m putting to bed,'” he said. “All of my music abilities kind of happened at once.”

All his life, MacPherson said, he’d been a music lover, and fascinated by the process of making music. His “mind-blown” record, he said, was Stevie Wonder’s “Songs in the Key of Life,” in part because Wonder played every instrument on it.

“I was just in awe of the songwriting and the soulfulness and the storytelling,” MacPherson said.

It was around then, he said, that he realized he carried inside himself “a surplus of music-appreciation energy that I didn’t really know… I don’t think I understood how deep my appreciation to music was, or could be.”

Pursuing a strategy of building an audience online, MacPherson has racked up tens of millions of streams on Spotify with image-rich songs such as “Play Dumb,” “Stretch” and “Safe to Say.”

The past year saw MacPherson and his three-piece band playing dozens of cities across America, both as a headliner and opener for Jeremy Zucker, sometimes for audiences measured in thousands. Just about everywhere, fans would sing along to the chorus of “Backseat” – “Nobody breaks up in the backseat…”

Now living in Los Angeles and signed to Elektra Records, MacPherson was reported recently to be working on his first full album of songs.

The December 21 show at the Basie’s 800-capacity Vogel theater will mark only the second time MacPherson has played in New Jersey; the first was a year ago at the House of Independents in Asbury Park, which is temporarily closed as a result of a flood in September.

“That was a hometown-enough show, but this is really a hometown show,” MacPherson said, standing beneath the venue’s marquee. “This couldn’t get any more hometown.”

And what’s it like, being in his shoes?

He said he knows many people locally through his family, school and soccer, “but as anything but this. My relationship to this place has always been as something other than a musician. And now, I’m coming here, and playing a show, and people are coming to see me as a musician. Like last year, it’s a bit of a strange reintroduction to people who know me as… Sam.”

Tickets for the Thursday night show were still available Friday. Get ’em here.

Partyline
RED BANK: GOOD CONDUCT
Window display at Ruscil’s Pianos, Mechanic Street, Red Bank. (Click)
RED BANK: FIRE UNDERWAY
RED BANK: Fire at Green Tree Apartments, Spring Street.
Happening Now: Red Bank Primary School Winter Festival with Santa, the Grinch, Elf, and More
 The Red Bank Primary School Winter Festival is here! Stop by and take a picture with your favorite characters, including Santa! #RBBisBIA ...
RED BANK: PARK FOR FREE & COUNT ELVES
Free holiday parking begins Monday and continues through Christmas Day in downtown Red Bank. Park in any public pay lot or metered spot at n ...
RFH CAROLERS BRING HOLIDAY SPIRIT
The Rumson-Fair Haven High School Tower Singers sing Jingle Bells and other favorites in front of the former Chase bank on Broad Street in R ...
RED BANK: YES, IT’S STILL COMING
Four years after winning borough approval, Jack Manousos still plans to open a restaurant at 3-5 Broad Street. When? Not ready to disclose, ...
RED BANK: AMID THE BLUE
A rack of small vessels at the Navesink Riverside Residences and Marina added colors to the river’s deep blue, as seen from the Red Ba ...
[GIF] COUNTDOWN TO TREE LIGHTING
The final countown and lighting of Broad Street toward the end of the Holiday Express Concert. GIF below and video right after.
PANORAMA: HOLIDAY EXPRESS CONCERT
Tim McLoone and his Holiday Express band light up the crowd on Broad Street before the annual tree lighting.
THANKSGIVING EVE: WHAT WAS GOING ON
Nothing marks the arrival of Thanksgiving weekend like reacquainting with someone from high school that you hoped to never see again in your ...
RED BANK: YES, RED BANK
Kayaker Carla Fiscella shared this lovely autumn vignette along the Swimming River at Chapin Avenue from last week.
RED BANK BUCKS GIVEAWAY
Red Bank RiverCenter will host a $5,000 Red Bank Bucks Giveaway at Toast City Diner this Saturday. It’s essentially free money, and who do ...
RED BANK: TREE TIME!
This year’s Christmas tree arrived at Riverside Gardens Park in Red Bank Saturday. It will be lit (along with the rest of the downtown) as ...
RED BANK LIBRARY HOLIDAY HOURS
RED BANK CLASSIC 5K RUNNING A DEAL
Red Bank 5K Classic sets 2024 date, with discount registrations starting Friday.
PBA TOY DRIVE BRINGS JOY TO LOCAL KIDS
Help make a kid’s Christmas a bit nicer with a toy donation to the annual Red Bank PBA toy drive.
FUNDRAISERS SUPPORT GLOBAL REFUGEE RELIEF
Fundraisers with the United Nations Refugee agency on Broad Street collecting donations for refugees worldwide, and killing time between cha ...
“PUT IT IN THE WINDOW!”
The King of Rock and Roll was seen hanging in the window of Jack’s Music Shoppe. When asked if there was any reason behind it apart fr ...
RED BANK: WATCH YOUR STEP
The painted sidewalk at 205 Broad Street (featured in a recent Where Have I Seen This) getting a new look today.
HOLIDAY DECORATIONS GOING UP
Jim Bruno of Powerhouse Signworks takes a minute for a photo and a thumbs up while hanging the wreaths and lights in advance of the annual t ...

