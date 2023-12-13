RED BANK: TWO FAMILIES DISPLACED BY FIRE

Firefighters on the scene, above. Below, Chief Wayne Hartman watches a volunteer from Tinton Falls working to vent the attic. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

By JOHN T. WARD

Two families were displaced from their homes after a fire at Red Bank’s Greentree Apartments complex Wednesday morning.

Two pets, believed to be guinea pigs, died as a result of the fire, Chief Wayne Hartman told redbankgreen.

Deputy Chief Bobby Holiday in the first-floor unit, above. Below, the cage in which two pets died. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

The Spring Street blaze, reported shortly before 10:30 a.m., began in a first-floor apartment at the northwest corner of building, whose occupants had left a short while earlier, a witness told redbankgreen.

One resident was home in the upstairs unit, smelled smoke and called in the fire after seeing fire erupt through a first-floor window.

The alarm prompted a strong turnout of volunteer firefighters from Red Bank, Little Silver, Shrewsbury and Tinton Falls’ Northside company.

The fire was quickly contained, but appeared to leave both apartments uninhabitable. Two abutting units on the eastern side required venting.

The fire occurred four weeks to the day after a blaze at the Evergreen Terrace apartments on Drs. James Parker Boulevard killed 90-year-old Hazel Davis in her home.

