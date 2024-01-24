Skip to content

RED BANK: JAWS DROP OVER CHEESY WINDOWS

Facade work in downtown Red Bank drew lots of heat this week for replacing a classic glass storefront with cheesy residential windows.

red-bank-76-monmouth-street-121520-500x332-6269043The windows as as seen this week, at top, and in 2021, above. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

The building’s owner and the head of Red Bank RiverCenter were among those expressing astonishment – and not the good kind – at changes made over the weekend to the front windows at 74-76 Monmouth Street.

The retail space, long occupied by hair salons, was approved by the zoning board in November for use as a massage school. The school would be owned by Jennifer Clarke, who bought the Woodhouse Spa franchise at 73 Broad Street last year.

John Brennan, an attorney for building owner Tish Reddington, said the new windows went in Sunday following what Brennan called a “miscommunication” with a contractor who “for some reason thought little windows would be a good idea.”

Reddington had always intended to preserve the full-sized windows as part of a renovation of the space for the school, he said.

“Tish is a victim here, because she did not want this at all,” Brennan said. “She wanted there to be full-sized retail windows. She objected to them as soon as she saw them” Monday, when she arrived to open Elsie’s, the sub shop she owns in the building, she said.

RiverCenter’s Visual Improvement Committee, which has an advisory role on development permits in the business district, “absolutely” did not review the installed windows, said executive director Bob Zuckerman.

“I can guarantee you that our Visual Improvement Committee would never have approved this,” he told redbankgreen Wednesday.

“You have to see it to believe it, like someone thought it a good idea to emulate the old Eatontown village area on Rt 35,” Jill Reit, a senior architectural designer at SOME Architects, told redbankgreen by email.

SOME Architects was hired to design interior renovations for the massage school, “so when we saw the window being replaced with framing and residential windows we were surprised, to say the least,” she said.

redbankgreen was unable to immediately confirm Zuckerman’s “understanding” that the borough building department had issued a stop-work order over unapproved work.

Brennan, who spoke to redbankgreen by phone from his usual table at Elsie’s, said Reddington “is spending a lot of money” renovating the space and intends to install “full-sized glass. It’s going to look beautiful when it’s done.”

Massage-school owner Clarke did not immediately reply to a request for comment. At the November hearing, she told the board the school would feature “one big open room with tables,” and no private rooms. It also will not solicit or accept paying customers, she said.

Partyline
RED BANK: DOWN BY THE RIVER
RED BANK: Partyline contributor Karly Swaim captured a gloomy mood in Riverside Gardens Park Wednesday evening.
[GIF] FRIDAY NIGHT SLEDDING DOWN TOWER HILL
Tower Hill was in the right condition for sledding on Friday night, and with forecasted highs to stay below freezing temperature for the wee ...
RED BANK: EARLY SCENES FROM THE STORM
RED BANK: redbankgreen takes a quick stroll, camera in hand, early on in Friday's snowfall.
RED BANK: ELKS ADD USED-BOOK BIN
RED BANK: Elks add Book Bin service to recycle used books, generate revenue for nonprofits and recycle books that have seen better days.
RED BANK: TREE MAP ON AGENDA
RED BANK: Rescheduled because of this week's icy weather, the January meeting of Shade Tree Committee will include discussion of updated tr ...
RBR DREAMER SHARES WINNING ESSAY AT DR KING BREAKFAST HOSTED BY YMCA
Red Bank Regional High School senior Madelyn Sanchez-Berra shared her award-winning essay at the YMCA’s 35th annual Dr. King commemora ...
RED BANK: HOLIDAY HONORS
The Cohen family (32 South Street) accepts one of three awards in the borough’s Holiday Home Decorating Contest. Others were the Chippenda ...
NO PICNIC TODAY
Water from Wednesday’s storm-swelled high tide rose into the yard of a riverfront house on River Street in Red Bank Wednesday morning, ...
LAST MINUTE GIFT DELIVERY IN PROGRESS
This savvy Santa, seen outside of WaWa on Christmas, knows that the fastest way to get around Red Bank is not by sleigh, but by bicycle.
SANTA CLAUS COMES TO TOWN, WITH THE HELP OF RBFD
Red Bank Fire Department’s Navesink Hook & Ladder annual Santa present drop took place on Saturday, beginning at roughly 4:30 pm. ...
HOLIDAY EXPRESS PULLS IN TO BASIE
Holiday Express brought a little Christmas to near sold-out audience at the Count Basie Center of the Arts last night. The show supports the ...
CHRISTMAS IS COMING, BUT THE LIGHTS ARE GOING
“Even Charlie Brown’s Christmas Tree Had Lights!” remarked one bystander. Update 12/20 @ 8pm: The tree has been relit. The ...
RED BANK: GOOD CONDUCT
Window display at Ruscil’s Pianos, Mechanic Street, Red Bank. (Click)
RED BANK: FIRE UNDERWAY
RED BANK: Fire at Green Tree Apartments, Spring Street.
Happening Now: Red Bank Primary School Winter Festival with Santa, the Grinch, Elf, and More
 The Red Bank Primary School Winter Festival is here! Stop by and take a picture with your favorite characters, including Santa! #RBBisBIA ...
RED BANK: PARK FOR FREE & COUNT ELVES
Free holiday parking begins Monday and continues through Christmas Day in downtown Red Bank. Park in any public pay lot or metered spot at n ...
RFH CAROLERS BRING HOLIDAY SPIRIT
The Rumson-Fair Haven High School Tower Singers sing Jingle Bells and other favorites in front of the former Chase bank on Broad Street in R ...
RED BANK: YES, IT’S STILL COMING
Four years after winning borough approval, Jack Manousos still plans to open a restaurant at 3-5 Broad Street. When? Not ready to disclose, ...
RED BANK: AMID THE BLUE
A rack of small vessels at the Navesink Riverside Residences and Marina added colors to the river’s deep blue, as seen from the Red Ba ...
[GIF] COUNTDOWN TO TREE LIGHTING
The final countown and lighting of Broad Street toward the end of the Holiday Express Concert. GIF below and video right after.

