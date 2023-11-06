Skip to content

RED BANK: MASSAGE SCHOOL GETS KNEADED OK

The school would be created in space formerly used as a hair salon. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

By JOHN T. WARD

The owner of a Red Bank day spa won approval of her plan to establish a massage school a few blocks away last week.

Jennifer Clarke, seated beside her attorney, John Anderson, testifying before the zoning board. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

Applicant Jennifer Clarke, who bought the Woodhouse Spa franchise at 73 Broad Street earlier this year, went before the zoning board Thursday night to appeal Community Planning Director Shawna Ebanks‘ denial of her plan for a massage school at 74-76 Monmouth Street.

The space was previously used by Head Space Salon, and before that, Ritz Salon.

According to board attorney Kevin Kennedy, the denial was issued because of a lack of clarity in zoning language, and to have the board decide whether the business qualified as a massage “parlor.”

While instructional schools are permitted, massage parlors are prohibited in town, though without a clear definition.

“It’s essentially vocational training,” said attorney John Anderson, representing Clarke.

“Certainly, we’re not going to be providing any sexual services,” said Anderson, referring to a 1913 definition of massage parlors, “and we’re not going to be providing massage treatment for pay.”

Clarke testified that her spa, like others, has had difficulty hiring licensed massage therapists in recent months. The nearest massage school is in Toms River, she said.

The school would take on up to 16 students at a time, each of whom needs 100 hours of clinical experience in order to qualify for a New Jersey license, Clarke said. They’ll be able to practice on one another in class, and will get additional hands-on training at the spa, she said.

Some of the spa employees will work as trainers at the school, and some students may end up being hired by the spa, she said.

Anderson said the school will feature “one big open room with tables,” no private rooms, and the school will not solicit or accept paying customers. Some of the training might be performed on customers of the spa, Clarke said.

“This will allow me to train individuals and… pretty much guarantee that they have a pretty solid career afterward, whether they choose to work at my spa or somewhere else,” said Clarke.

The board’s approval was unanimous.

• The continuation of the hearing on Jacob Morales’ plan to build a house on an undersized lot at 1 Berry Street, which had been scheduled to continue, was postponed to the board’s December 7 session.

By: John T. Ward
Nov 06, 2023 - 12:35 pm
