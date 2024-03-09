Red Bank Catholic High School (Click to enlarge.)

By BRIAN DONOHUE

If you hear strains of “We Are the Champions” ringing down Broad Street, here’s why: Red Bank Catholic High Schol’s girls basketball team captured the NJSIAA Nonpublic A State Championship Friday. The Caseys defeated Sparta Township’s Pope John High School 80-23 at Jersey Mike’s Arena on the Rutgers campus in Piscataway. Jersey Sports Zone has full video highlights of the big win, which you can watch here.

