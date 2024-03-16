Skip to content

PRESEASON DOCKWORK

It still may be a bit early for most boaters to get back out onto our beautiful Navesink River. But with spring arriving Tuesday, Irwin Marine Center by Sagamore Blue was busily preparing for the return of  customers with some preseason dockwork, as seen from Riverside Gardens Park in Red Bank Thursday.

It’s more than routine stuff, marina manager Tim Ryan tells Partyline.

“We have completely replaced both bulkheads in both yards,” he said. “Replacing our travel lift well, gave Boondocks restaurant and brand-new beautiful deck. All part of our process to revitalizing the marina.”

Sagamore Blue bought the business a year ago from Chan Irwin, whose family had owned it for 139 years.

Photo by Partyline contributor Karly Swaim

By: John T. Ward
Mar 16, 2024 - 7:00 am
PRESEASON DOCKWORK
RED BANK: With winter winding down, marina gets ready for boating season with some dockwork on our beautiful Navesink River.
