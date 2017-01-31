RED BANK: PHARMACY ALL PHRAMED OUT



After a delay, construction of a building slated to house a pharmacy and four apartments on Shrewsbury Avenue in Red Bank is back on track, according to borough Assistant Construction Official John Drucker.

Pharmacist Ritesh Shah, who won planning board approval for the project in April 2015, plans to open an independent drugstore on the ground floor. But Drucker said drawings had to be revised late last year after a full basement was scrapped over concerns it might impact the integrity of the the building next door, which is home to to Lino’s Mexican Café. A basement foundation that had already been built had to be filled in, and the structure was erected on a concrete slab.

Shah could not be reached for information about an anticipated opening date. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge)