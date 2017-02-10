RED BANK: STINSON LIVE & LEFT OF THE DIAL

Rocker Tommy Stinson, below, is the special guest performer for Sunday events at Brookdale Radio (above) and Jack’s Music.

Veteran listeners of 1980s-’90s college and alternative playlists know him as the spiky-haired, plaid-suited, juvenile delinquent bassist and sometime vocalist of Twin Cities punk pioneers the Replacements. His road since then has seen him play a stint with elusive superstar act Guns ‘N Roses (including the recording of unreleased sessions with both of his former bands), establish an on-again/off-again with ’90s alterna-rockers Soul Asylum, and emerge every now and then with a solo project under the name Bash & Pop.

This Sunday afternoon, Tommy Stinson is a man about town on the Greater Red Bank Green, when the upstate New York resident plays a pair of free intimate sets during two special events — the first at Brookdale Community College radio station 90.5 The Night, and the other at downtown Red Bank landmark Jack’s Music Shoppe.

The occasion is the appearance of an all-new Bash & Pop release — a set of new songs that the bandleader highlighted in a recent gig at Asbury Park nightclub the Saint, and which (as he explained in an article featured in Rolling Stone) began life as yet another aborted Replacements reunion. The singer-songwriter-guitarist will be serving up stripped-down renditions of the new material (and some possible surprises from the catalog grab-bag) when he drops in at the 90.5 studio on the Brookdale Lincroft campus.

The public is welcome to look in on the event, as Stinson’s visit coincides with the listener-supported station’s annual open house. Going on between 12 and 3 p.m., it offers a rare opportunity for devoted fans of The Night to get an up-close and personal look at the operations and facilities of their favorite freewheeling source for new and rediscovered music — all with complimentary coffee and desserts, catered by Red Light Coffee and Espresso Bar in Lincroft and Mumford’s Culinary Center of Tinton Falls. Brookdale Radio is located in the ATeC Building at BCC, with recommended parking in lots 5 and 6. Call to (732) 224-2470 for more info.

********

As one of the last area outposts of that bulwark-against-boredom that is the neighborhood indie record store, Jack’s Music continues to hold down the fort on the tradition of live, in-store appearances. And at 3 p.m. Sunday, Stinson will be setting up on premises, singing (solo acoustic style) and signing (album covers, CDs, photos, and conceivably most anything placed in front of his Sharpie) during an approximately hour-long stand on Broad Street.

Watch for Stinson to continue exploring what has become a dependable pocket of fandom for his music — and keep it tuned to redbankgreen, for the latest news and listings keyed to the local area’s unique shuffle-mix of sounds.