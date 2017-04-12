RED BANK: DRUG ARREST FOLLOWS SCUFFLE

A Long Branch man is facing multiple charges after a “violent” scuffle with Red Bank police Monday afternoon.

The incident began when two police detectives, James Deponte and Paul Perez, spotted a suspicious subject in a vehicle on River Street near Bridge Avenue, according to Chief Darren McConnell.

When approached by police, the occupant, 44-year-old Luis Gonzalez, became uncooperative, McConnell said. Once out of the vehicle Gonzalez “attempted to flee on foot, and then violently resisted the officers’ attempt to take him into custody,” he said.

After Gonzalez was subdued, he was found to be in possession of “a considerable amount of narcotics,” said McConnell. He was charged with possession of cocaine and more than 50 grams of marijuana, with intent to distribute; narcotics paraphernalia; possession of a knife for unlawful purpose, obstruction, and resisting arrest by force.

After being treated at Riverview Medical Center for injuries sustained during the incident, Gonzalez was committed to the Monmouth County Correctional Institution, McConnell said. The jail’s website indicated he was being held without bail Wednesday morning.