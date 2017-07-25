RED BANK: MISSION HOUSE RISING

Something’s going up in prefab pieces on Herbert Street in Red Bank.

What’s Going on Here? Click ‘read more’ to find out.

Construction is underway on the St. Crispin’s Social Ministry House at St. Anthony of Padua Church.

The plan for the mission house, which replaces a dilapidated home on the church campus, calls for using the new 4,500-square-foot structure to provide groceries, clothing, financial assistance and immigration guidance and counseling to some 1,000 clients per month, church officials said.

The rendering above was shown to the borough zoning board in March, 2016, when the project was approved. More details may be found here. (Photo by Trish Russoniello. Click to enlarge)