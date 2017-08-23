LITTLE SILVER: ROAD CLOSURE BEGINS

A partial road closure that’s expected to last three weeks is underway in Little Silver to accommodate gas line work on the Oceanport side of the Gooseneck Bridge, police said Wednesday.

The closure affects the northbound lane only of Seven Bridge Road from Silverside Avenue to Paag Lane. The southbound lane in Oceanport remains open, and detours are in effect. A notice on the borough website asks motorists to avoid the area if possible. (Photo by Trish Russoniello. Click to enlarge)

