RED BANK: SIMS GETS 50 FOR MURDER TRY

By JOHN T. WARD

A former Red Bank man found guilty last month in the 2014 shooting of a man as he sat in a parked car on Willow Street was sentenced to 50 years in state prison Friday, according to an announcement by Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni.

Anthony Sims, 28, who previously did time for a double shooting in the borough 2007, was out of prison for just two months before his April 9, 2014 attack on Perry Veney Jr. He must serve 42 years and six months before he is eligible for release on parole, under the sentence imposed in Freehold by Superior Court Judge Thomas F. Scully. As a result of his prior record, Scully imposed an extended term, Gramiccioni said.

Sims, seen in the decade-old photo above, was convicted July 11 after a five-week trial. Prosecutors alleged he fired some 15 shots at Veney, also of Long Branch, while he sat in a car in his grandmother’s driveway at 13 Willow Street in Red Bank after a family feud escalated. Veney was struck at least 10 times, and underwent “multiple lifesaving operations” following the shooting,

Separately, Veney is charged with participation in the murder of Sims’ brother in Eatontown 15 months later. Veney and a Delaware man, Frederick Reed, shot and killed Sims’ brother, Rasheem Palmer outside the Country Club Apartments in Eatontown, authorities alleged last December. That case has not gone to trial.

Sims’s earlier stint in prison was for attempted manslaughter in the shooting of two brothers on the borough’s West Side.