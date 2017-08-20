RED BANK: POLICE INVESTIGATING DEATH

Red Bank police were investigating the discovery of a body outside an apartment complex on Throckmorton Avenue Sunday morning.

Police Chief Darren McConnell said there was little information that could be shared as of about 10:20 a.m. except that the body was found shortly after 7 a.m. on the property of the Prospect Hill Apartments.

He said the matter was being investigated as a possible accidental death. The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s office has investigators on scene as well in the event the investigation suggests a crime, he said.

News12 reported that a neighbor “woke up to find one of his neighbors dead” found the body, and that police on the scene said it “appears to be accidental or a natural fall” and were attempting to gain access to the deceased person’s apartment.