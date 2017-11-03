RED BANK: HAIR, BEAUTY, RUGS AND CREPES

Hairdresser Yanni Erbli and beauty products retailer Wisteria plan to combine when they open at 67 Broad Street. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge)

By JOHN T. WARD

This edition of redbankgreen‘s Retail Churn brings news of a planned combination of two established beauty businesses in downtown Red Bank.

Also around the “read more” corner: tidbits about a creperie, a rug store and a men’s hair salon. Whipped Creperie has filed plans to take over the retail space at 16 Monmnouth Street. Below, Catch relocated to 19 Broad Street under a new name, Catch 19. (John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

• Wisteria , a beauty bar located at 17 Broad Street, within the walls of Coco Pari, and Yanni Erbeli Salon , of 15 Broad, are planning to combine their businesses at 67 Broad Street, taking over the space recently vacated by the bee clothing store.

The new shop, to be called Yanni Erbeli with Wisteria, will offer “everything a woman would love to have: hair, manicures, pedicures, spray tanning, jewelry, fragrances, makeup,” says Rosemary Panicali, who owns Wisteria with her daughter, Alexis Trotta. A filing with the borough planning department describes a plan for a salon with a spa and cosmetic services and related retail space.

Hair stylist Yanni Erbeli tells Churn his salon has outgrown its address of the past four years, and “I always wanted to do something a little more special. I saw a need for a luxury one-stop shop of beauty.” The two businesses will be “fully integrated,” he said.

Through a limited liability company, Erbeli and John Slazyk of Tinton Falls bought the two-story building last month for $825,000, according to Monmouth County real estate and New Jersey corporation records. The seller was an LLC controlled by Joe Romanowski, who owns Poor Cat Jewelry, next door, and Goldtinker, a jewelry store also located on Broad Street.

Renovations are expected to take a couple of months, Erbeli said recently.

Whipped Creperie , located since its start four years ago at 6 Monmouth Street, is planning to take over the space vacated in August by Lil’ Cutie Pops at 16 Monmouth.

The plan by Whipped owners Erica Lieberman and Nick Napoletano calls for a 32-seat restaurant, according to a filing with the borough, and requires planning board approval for a change from retail to primary food use.

Napoletano declined to comment on when the move might occur.