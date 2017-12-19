RED BANK: CRIMES AND ARRESTS

The crime and arrest reports below were provided by the Red Bank Police Department for the period of December 1 to December 15, 2017. This information is unedited. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post.

CRIMES

Theft: On 12/08/17 in the area of Spring St it was reported a package delivered to a doorstep was cut from the bottom and items were taken from the package. The package is valued at $79.00. Ptl. Nicholas Maletto.

Criminal Mischief: On 12/11/17 it was reported in the area of E. Sunset Ave that between the hours of 12 midnight and 7am the front passenger tires of a vehicle were slashed. Ptl. Nicholas Maletto.

Theft: On 12/13/17 in the area of Monmouth St it was reported an unlocked vehicle was broken into. Taken from the vehicle were a black Michael Kors wallet worth $130.00 containing debit cards, Mexican ID, Child support card and $150.00 cash, black Ray Ban sunglasses valued at $120.00, and a lipstick box valued at $80.00. Ptl. Jhonathan Quispe.

Theft: On 12/14/17 in the area of Maple Ave it was reported a brown wallet was left on the counter of a business. When the victim realized he left the wallet and went back the wallet was gone. The brown bi fold leather wallet contained $400.00 cash, NJ Driver’s license, credit cards and a work permit. SLEO Tony Arden.

ARRESTS

Daniel Phillips, age 24 of Sea Bright was arrested on 12/01/17 in the area of Harding Rd for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Sean Hauschildt.

Robin Knight, age 48 of Union Beach was arrested on 12/01/17 in the area of Newman Springs Rd for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Sean Hauschildt.

Rickie Taddio, age 51 of Holmdel was arrested on 12/01/17 in the area of Bridge Ave for DWI by Ptl. George Travostino.

Kurt Krainski, age 38 of Parlin was arrested on 12/02/17 in the area of Maple Ave for DWI by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Erick Aviles-Sibrian, age 25 of Red Bank was arrested on 12/03/17 in the area of Broad St for Resisting Arrest, Obstructing Administration of Law and Defiant Trespass by Ptl. Garrett Falco.

Kenneth Lewandowski, age 54 of Port Monmouth was arrested on 12/05/17 in the area of Riverview Plaza for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Shane Dengel.

Kathleen Mangini, age 53 of Red Bank was arrested on 12/07/17 in the area of Marion St for Simple Assault by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Shakira Johnson, age 33 of Red Bank was arrested on 12/08/17 in the area St. Nicholas Pl for Maintaining/ Operating CDS facility, Poss of CDS, Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia, Endangering welfare of a Child, and Manufacturing, Distributing or Dispensing Heroin by Ptl. Jhonathan Quispe.

Mark Standard, age 36 of Red Bank was arrested on 12/08/17 in the area of St. Nicholas Pl for Maintaining/ Operating CDS facility, Poss of CDS, Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia, Endangering welfare of a Child, and Manufacturing, Distributing or Dispensing Heroin by Ptl. Jhonathan Quispe.

Joseph Cavallo, age 25 of Atlantic Highlands was arrested on 12/08/17 in the area of Maple Ave for Possession of a Hypodermic Needle by Ptl. Benjamin Springer.

Kyle Drust, age 25 of Middletown was arrested on 12/08/17 in the area of Maple Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Kristy Lauricella, age 38 of Highland Park was arrested on 12/09/17 in the area of Broad St for DWI by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Michael Bona, age 43 of Staten Island was arrested on 12/09/17 in the area of Newman Springs Rd for DWI by Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Paul Digiano, age 72 of Cranford was arrested on 12/09/17 in the area of Bodman Pl for Obstructing the Administration of Law by Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Artis Edwards, age 55 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 12/09/17 in the area of Water St for Shoplifting by Ptl. Michael Baron.

Thelma Harrison, age 54 of Red Bank was arrested on 12/09/17 in the area of Water St for Shoplifting and Contempt of Court by Ptl. Michael Baron.

Steven Irwin, age 27 of Red Bank was arrested on 12/09/17 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Milton Gray.

Fadi Zarzur, age 38 of Paterson was arrested on 12/13/17 in the area of Monmouth St for Theft of Property Lost or Missing by Ptl. Benjamin Springer.

Publisher’s Note: This compilation of crime and arrest reports was provided to redbankgreen by police, and appears here without any changes except for formatting. 

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.
If there is a factual error in this post, please let us know at redbankgreen@redbankgreen.com. But if this post is in itself accurate, please do not plead your case to us. Again, that’s for the court to decide.
 
If the charges against you are dismissed or you are found not guilty, please send us a copy of the case disposition report, obtainable from the municipal court clerk, and we will update the post to include that information.
 
redbankgreen does not under any circumstances remove arrest reports or other posts from its archive. 

