RED BANK: CRIMES AND ARRESTS

The crime and arrest reports below were provided by the Red Bank Police Department for the period of December 1 to December 15, 2017. This information is unedited. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post.

CRIMES

Theft: On 12/08/17 in the area of Spring St it was reported a package delivered to a doorstep was cut from the bottom and items were taken from the package. The package is valued at $79.00. Ptl. Nicholas Maletto.

Criminal Mischief: On 12/11/17 it was reported in the area of E. Sunset Ave that between the hours of 12 midnight and 7am the front passenger tires of a vehicle were slashed. Ptl. Nicholas Maletto.

Theft: On 12/13/17 in the area of Monmouth St it was reported an unlocked vehicle was broken into. Taken from the vehicle were a black Michael Kors wallet worth $130.00 containing debit cards, Mexican ID, Child support card and $150.00 cash, black Ray Ban sunglasses valued at $120.00, and a lipstick box valued at $80.00. Ptl. Jhonathan Quispe.

Theft: On 12/14/17 in the area of Maple Ave it was reported a brown wallet was left on the counter of a business. When the victim realized he left the wallet and went back the wallet was gone. The brown bi fold leather wallet contained $400.00 cash, NJ Driver’s license, credit cards and a work permit. SLEO Tony Arden.

ARRESTS

Daniel Phillips, age 24 of Sea Bright was arrested on 12/01/17 in the area of Harding Rd for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Sean Hauschildt.

Robin Knight, age 48 of Union Beach was arrested on 12/01/17 in the area of Newman Springs Rd for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Sean Hauschildt.

Rickie Taddio, age 51 of Holmdel was arrested on 12/01/17 in the area of Bridge Ave for DWI by Ptl. George Travostino.

Kurt Krainski, age 38 of Parlin was arrested on 12/02/17 in the area of Maple Ave for DWI by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Erick Aviles-Sibrian, age 25 of Red Bank was arrested on 12/03/17 in the area of Broad St for Resisting Arrest, Obstructing Administration of Law and Defiant Trespass by Ptl. Garrett Falco.

Kenneth Lewandowski, age 54 of Port Monmouth was arrested on 12/05/17 in the area of Riverview Plaza for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Shane Dengel.

Kathleen Mangini, age 53 of Red Bank was arrested on 12/07/17 in the area of Marion St for Simple Assault by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Shakira Johnson, age 33 of Red Bank was arrested on 12/08/17 in the area St. Nicholas Pl for Maintaining/ Operating CDS facility, Poss of CDS, Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia, Endangering welfare of a Child, and Manufacturing, Distributing or Dispensing Heroin by Ptl. Jhonathan Quispe.

Mark Standard, age 36 of Red Bank was arrested on 12/08/17 in the area of St. Nicholas Pl for Maintaining/ Operating CDS facility, Poss of CDS, Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia, Endangering welfare of a Child, and Manufacturing, Distributing or Dispensing Heroin by Ptl. Jhonathan Quispe.

Joseph Cavallo, age 25 of Atlantic Highlands was arrested on 12/08/17 in the area of Maple Ave for Possession of a Hypodermic Needle by Ptl. Benjamin Springer.

Kyle Drust, age 25 of Middletown was arrested on 12/08/17 in the area of Maple Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Kristy Lauricella, age 38 of Highland Park was arrested on 12/09/17 in the area of Broad St for DWI by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Michael Bona, age 43 of Staten Island was arrested on 12/09/17 in the area of Newman Springs Rd for DWI by Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Paul Digiano, age 72 of Cranford was arrested on 12/09/17 in the area of Bodman Pl for Obstructing the Administration of Law by Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Artis Edwards, age 55 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 12/09/17 in the area of Water St for Shoplifting by Ptl. Michael Baron.

Thelma Harrison, age 54 of Red Bank was arrested on 12/09/17 in the area of Water St for Shoplifting and Contempt of Court by Ptl. Michael Baron.

Steven Irwin, age 27 of Red Bank was arrested on 12/09/17 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Milton Gray.

Fadi Zarzur, age 38 of Paterson was arrested on 12/13/17 in the area of Monmouth St for Theft of Property Lost or Missing by Ptl. Benjamin Springer.

Publisher’s Note: This compilation of crime and arrest reports was provided to redbankgreen by police, and appears here without any changes except for formatting.

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.