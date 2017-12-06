SANDY HOOK: SURF FISHERMAN DIES

A fisherman died after being rescued from the surf off Sandy Hook Wednesday morning, a Gateway National Recreation Area spokeswoman said.

Daphne Yun said the unidentified fisherman was pronounced dead at 9;56 a.m.

He was believed to have been fishing from Beach F when he wound up in the Atlantic surf.

The Monmouth Police, Fire and EMS Facebook page, which does not represent any government agency, reported around 8 a.m. that there was a “subject in the water being pulled further out,” and that water rescue units had been requested to the scene.

Rumson Patch reported that the victim was pulled out to sea before being rescued by park rangers in boats.

Yun told redbankgreen that the victim was transported to Monmouth Medical Center by Emergency Medical Services not affiliated with the park. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)