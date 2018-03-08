ON THE GREEN: OUTAGES & DELAYED OPENINGS

A storm that dropped several inches of wet, heavy snow on the Greater Red Bank Green Wednesday left dozens of customers without electrical service early Thursday morning, as shown in JCP&L’s outage map above.

As of 6 a.m., more than 13,000 homes and businesses across Monmouth County were without power, the company reported.

An overnight freeze led numerous schools and government agencies to announce two-hour delayed openings. Among them: Fair Haven schools,Little Silver schools, Red Bank schools, Red Bank Charter, and Red Bank Regional High. Shrewsbury Borough School planned a 10:30 opening. Rumson schools, Rumson-Fair Haven Regional and Rumson Country Day were to open on a 90-minute delay. Red Bank Catholic is open for freshman and sophomore tests only, and the building will open at regular time. Brookdale Community College plans an 11 a.m. start, and Christian Brothers Academy will remain closed. Ranney School announced a 90-minute delay.

The North Jersey Coast Line was running on its regular schedule, according to New Jersey Transit.

With a mostly sunny day and temperatures peaking at about 43 degrees, the remaining snow and ice on roadways is expected to quickly vanish, with lots of puddles forming in the process, according to the National Weather Service.