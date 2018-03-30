ON THE GREEN: OUT OF THE FOG, INTO…

Dense fog made for slow going on River Road in Fair Haven Thursday night. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

Here’s the National Weather Service forecast outlook for Friday and beyond on the Greater Red Bank Green:

Friday Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. High near 59. Southwest wind 8 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night A chance of showers, mainly before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 37. Northwest wind around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 55. North wind 6 to 8 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. South wind 16 to 18 mph.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 55.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.

Monday Night A chance of rain after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday A chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high near 54. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday Night A chance of rain. Cloudy, with a low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 57. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.