RED BANK: NO PLANS FOR LUNCH BREAK LOT

A long-vacant house next door to Lunch Break in Red Bank was razed in recent days.

What’s Going on Here?

Um, nothing, actually, or nothing immediately.

Lunch Break, which owns the Drs. James Parker Boulevard property, tore the house down for safety and aesthetic reasons, executive director Gwendolyn Love tells redbankgreen. Officials at the charity soup kitchen are discussing how the site might be used to address short-term needs, she said.

