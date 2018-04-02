RED BANK: MORNING SNOW & QUICK MELT-OFF

April arrived Sunday, bringing springlike temperatures in the mid-60s to the Greater Red Bank Green. But the forecast for Monday, or at least a few hours of it, was somewhat more wintry.

According to the National Weather Service, moderate-to-heavy snow was expected to coincide with the morning commute before tapering off, briefly leaving 1 to 3 inches on the ground.

Daytime peak temperatures in the 40s were expected to result in a quick melt-off.

As of 5:40 a.m., area schools had not announced schedule changes.