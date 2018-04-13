RED BANK: TWO DAYS OF ROADSTER WEATHER
An unidentified motorist tooled through downtown Red Bank in a roadster as a hint of spring arrived under gray skies Thursday.
The Greater Green is in for two more days of top-down weather before things get cooler wetter. Here’s the National Weather Service forecast:
Friday
Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Southwest wind 10 to 16 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 57. South wind around 14 mph.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 72. Southwest wind 8 to 13 mph.
Saturday Night
A slight chance of showers before 11pm, then patchy drizzle with a chance of showers after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy, with an east wind 18 to 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday
Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 51. Breezy, with an east wind 16 to 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Sunday Night
Rain. Low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Monday
Rain before 1pm, then showers likely, mainly between 1pm and 5pm. High near 59. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Monday Night
A chance of showers before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tuesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 50.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 56.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.
