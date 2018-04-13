RED BANK: TWO DAYS OF ROADSTER WEATHER

An unidentified motorist tooled through downtown Red Bank in a roadster as a hint of spring arrived under gray skies Thursday.

The Greater Green is in for two more days of top-down weather before things get cooler wetter. Here’s the National Weather Service forecast:

Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Southwest wind 10 to 16 mph.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 57. South wind around 14 mph.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 72. Southwest wind 8 to 13 mph.

Saturday Night A slight chance of showers before 11pm, then patchy drizzle with a chance of showers after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy, with an east wind 18 to 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 51. Breezy, with an east wind 16 to 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday Night Rain. Low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Monday Rain before 1pm, then showers likely, mainly between 1pm and 5pm. High near 59. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday Night A chance of showers before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 50.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 56.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.