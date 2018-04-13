RED BANK: CRIMES AND ARRESTS

The crime and arrest reports below were provided by the Red Bank Police Department for the period of March 16 to March 31, 2018. This information is unedited. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post.

CRIMES

Criminal Mischief: On 03/17/18 it was reported two unknown individuals were seen damaging a window to a store front in the area of E Front St. Ptl. Tanner Shea.

Criminal Mischief: On 03/18/18 in the area of Broad St it was reported a delivery vehicle’s window was shattered while it was parked. Ptl. Frank Metta.

Theft: On 03/20/18 in the area of Bridge Ave it was reported several items of food were taken from a food pantry. Ptl. Jorge Torres.

Theft: On 03/23/18 in the area of Newman Springs Rd it was reported dealer license plates were stolen. Ptl. Sean Hauschildt.

Theft: On 03/28/18 in the area of Maple Ave it was reported a Shinola watch described as having a blue face and a brown leather band was taken from a locker. The watch is valued at approximately $800.00. Ptl. Sean Hauschildt.

Criminal Mischief: Graffiti was reported in a playground on 03/30/18 in the area of Marine Park. Ptl. Milton Gray IV.

ARRESTS

Noldy Smith, age 25 of Asbury Park was arrested on 03/16/18 in the area of Maple Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Edwardo Rodles, age 29 of Keansburg was arrested on 03/16/18 in the area of Drummond Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Michael Baron.

Carly Neubauer, age 31 of Red Bank was arrested on 03/17/18 in the area of Broad St for DWI by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Luis Varela-Delarosa, age 21 of Red Bank was arrested on 03/18/18 in the area of W Bergen Pl for Burglary and Criminal Mischief by Ptl. Michael Baron.

Pamela Grillo, age 50 of Equinunk, PA was arrested on 03/18/18 in the area of Newman Springs Rd for DWI by Ptl. Ashon Lovick.

Timothy Johnson, age 32 of Red Bank was arrested on 03/18/18 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Shane Dengel.

Brian Moe, age 33 of Atlantic Highlands was arrested on 03/18/18 in the area of Maple Ave for Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Garrett Knapp, age 32 of Keansburg was arrested on 03/19/18 in the area of Broad St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Sean Hauschildt.

Julia Geier, age 33 of Highlands was arrested on 03/19/18 in the area of Newman Springs Rd for Contempt of Court by Sleo Tony Ardon.

Juan Lopez-Coba, age 20 of Brick was arrested on 03/19/18 in the area of Locust Ave for Possession of Marijuana by Ptl. Sean Hauschildt.

John Alfonso, age 39 of Red Bank was arrested on 03/19/18 in the area of Broad St for Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Bernardin Linares-Calvario, age 33 of Red Bank was arrested on 03/20/18 in the area of Harding Rd for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Garrett Falco.

Alexis Catalan, age 29 of North Bergen was arrested on 03/20/18 in the area of W Front St for Contempt of Court by Sleo Tony Ardon.

Tracy Newson, age 49 of Keansburg was arrested on 03/21/18 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia by Sleo Tony Ardon.

Daniel Hyppolite, age 31 of Holmdel was arrested on 03/22/18 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Paul Costa, age 26 of Red Bank was arrested on 03/23/18 in the area of Broad St for Possession of Marijuana by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Salvatore Marra, age 50 of Shrewsbury was arrested on 03/24/18 in the area of N Bridge Ave for DWI by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Jake Hetem, age 18 of Atlantic Highlands was arrested on 03/24/18 in the area of White St for Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Rodolofo Ramirez-Sanchez, age 25 of Eatontown was arrested on 03/26/18 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Cevin Albert.

Kelly Cannon, age 25 of Plainfield was arrested on 03/28/18 in the area of Bridge Ave for Contempt of Court by Sleo Tony Ardon.

Jeremy King, age 29 of Belford was arrested on 03/28/18 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for Possession of CDS, Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia by Sleo Tony Ardon.

Thomas Armstrong, age 36 of Red Bank was arrested on 03/29/18 in the area of Broad St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Michael Zadlock.

Candace Ronan, age 29 of Red Bank was arrested on 03/30/18 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Shane Dengel.

Brian Buteau, age 32 of Johnston, RI was arrested on 03/30/18 in the area of Rector St for DWI by Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Kenneth Carpenter, age54 of Red Bank was arrested on 03/31/18 in the area of River St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Shane Dengel.

Taylor Clark, age 22 of Red Bank was arrested on 03/31/18 in the area of Coopers Bridge for Possession of Marijuana by Ptl. Michael Baron.

Brian Barnhart, age 25 of Little Silver was arrested on 03/31/18 in the area of Maple Ave for DWI by Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Dirk Hunter, age 44 of Red Bank was arrested on 03/31/18 in the area of Cedar Crossing for Simple Assault by Ptl. Jhonathan Quispe.

Publisher’s Note: This compilation of crime and arrest reports was provided to redbankgreen by police, and appears here without any changes except for formatting.

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.