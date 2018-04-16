RED BANK: WORKWEEK STARTS OFF WET
Power utility Jersey Central Power & Light reported isolated power outages on the Greater Red Bank Green as sporadic heavy rain and strong winds lashed the area early Monday. As of 7 a.m., the company reported 853 Monmouth County customers without power.
The rain, possibly accompanied by thunderstorms and coastal flooding, is expected to continue until around 2 p.m.
Here’s the National Weather Service forecast:
Monday
Showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly before 2pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. High near 57. Breezy, with an east wind 17 to 25 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. West wind 10 to 16 mph.
Tuesday
A slight chance of showers after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. West wind 11 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. West wind 11 to 15 mph.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. West wind around 11 mph.
Wednesday Night
A slight chance of showers after 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday
A chance of showers after 9am. Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Thursday Night
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 41.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.