RED BANK/FAIR HAVEN: BARGAINS OUT FRONT

Saturday is a day for hunting bargains on Greater Green as Red Bank and Fair Haven host townwide yard sales.

After taking a year off last year, the Red Bank event returns with some 54 homes participating. They’ll be selling everything from surfboards to bathtubs (two of those, actually). Seller addresses and information about items for sale is available here.

The locations of sellers in the Fair Haven Town Wide Yard Sale will also be available Friday on that town’s website. The event is scheduled to run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with a rain date of Sunday.

The National Weather Service forecasts a slight chance of showers after 2 p.m.