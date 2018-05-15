ON THE GREEN: IT’S GONNA GET WET

A boat heading north on the Shrewsbury River Monday evening, as seen from the Rumson-Sea Bright Bridge.

There’s rough weather ahead on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. With daytime temperatures peaking at about 85 degrees under increasingly cloudy skies, the Greater Red Bank Green should expect thunderstorms after 5 p.m., some of them possibly severe, with heavy rain and strong winds. “Locally treacherous seas” will make marine navigation hazardous, the NWS said in a briefing issued Tuesday morning.

Here’s the extended forecast. (Photo by Trish Russoniello. Click to enlarge.)



Tuesday Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 5pm. Some of the storms could be severe. Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a high near 85. Southwest wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday Night Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 11pm. Some storms could be severe, with damaging winds and heavy rain. Low around 60. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8am, then a chance of showers between 8am and 2pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 64. Northeast wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers. Patchy fog. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 56. East wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 70. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night Showers likely. Patchy fog after 2am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Showers likely. Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 65. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night Showers. Patchy fog. Low around 55. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 69. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 30%.