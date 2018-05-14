RED BANK: RAID NETS DRUGS AND SHOTGUNS

By JOHN T. WARD

Two Red Bank brothers were charged with drug and weapons crimes following an early-morning raid on a West Side residence Friday, Chief Darren McConnell tells redbankgreen.

Genaro Escalante-Castillo, age 27, and Juan Escalante, age 32, were each charged with two counts of possession of a firearm and one count possession of a defaced firearm, based on the discovery of two shotguns in the home, one of which had the serial number defaced, McConnell said.

In addition, the pair were charged with possession and intent to distribute cocaine and marijuana; possession of a firearm while attempting to distribute controlled dangerous substances; and possession of narcotics paraphenalaia. Juan Escalante was charged with one count of violating the statute certain person prohibited to possess a firearm.

Both defendants were placed in the Monmouth County Correctional Institution, McConnell said.

The investigation was led by Lieutenant Robert Clayton and the raid, at 288 South Bridge Avenue, was executed with the assistance of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s office, he said.

Property records indicate the house is owned by Francisco Martinez.