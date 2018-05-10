RED BANK: MIXED WEATHER IN FORECAST

Thursday A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Areas of fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Light south wind increasing to 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm, then a slight chance of showers between 9pm and 10pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 57. Southwest wind around 9 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 73. North wind 6 to 9 mph.

Friday Night A chance of showers, mainly after 2am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 56. South wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. South wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely before 11pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 11pm and 2am, then showers likely after 2am. Cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 64. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69.

Monday Night A chance of showers before 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 30%.