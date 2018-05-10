RED BANK: MIXED WEATHER IN FORECAST
A light fog greeted early-morning commuters on West Front Street in Red Bank Thursday.
A cloudy and possibly rainy day was in store, with temperatures peaking at about 73 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Sunshine is expected to return Friday, though the outlook for the weekend isn’t as bright. Check out the extended forecast below. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)
Thursday
A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Areas of fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Light south wind increasing to 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday Night
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm, then a slight chance of showers between 9pm and 10pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 57. Southwest wind around 9 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 73. North wind 6 to 9 mph.
Friday Night
A chance of showers, mainly after 2am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 56. South wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Saturday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. South wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday Night
Showers and thunderstorms likely before 11pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 11pm and 2am, then showers likely after 2am. Cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Sunday
A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 64. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Sunday Night
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Monday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69.
Monday Night
A chance of showers before 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.
Tuesday Night
A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Wednesday
A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 50%.