RED BANK: CRIMES AND ARRESTS

The crime and arrest reports below were provided by the Red Bank Police Department for the period of April 1 to April 30, 2018. This information is unedited. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post.

CRIMES

Criminal Mischief: On 04/09/18 in the area of Marine Park it was reported that damage was done to the stall doors in the restroom facility. Sgt. Beau Broadley.

Theft: On 04/10/18 in the area of W Bergen Pl it was reported a parked trailer was broken into. One of the windows was broken and valued at $250.00, and a green Makita battery operated drill valued at $300.00 was taken. Ptl. Jhonathan Quispe.

Theft: On 04/12/18 in the area of Spring St. it was reported a delivered package was stolen from a residence. The package was valued at $50.00. It was also reported that this was the fifth package to be stolen from this property since December 2017. Ptl. Michael Zadlock.

Criminal Mischief: On 04/15/18 in the area of Chestnut St it was reported two tires were punctured and a bicycle was taken from the driveway. The beach cruiser bike is described as red and black and valued at $200.00. The value of the tires are $200.00 each. Ptl. Jhonathan Qiuspe.

Theft: On 04/16/18 in the area of Broad St it was reported a bike locked and secured to a meter was stolen. The bike is described as a Giant brand men’s mountain bike, black and red in color with a broken cup holder valued at $500.00. Ptl. Cevin Albert.

Criminal Mischief: On 04/16/18 in the area of River St it was reported a rear door to a vacant house was kicked in and the damages to the door frame and latches are approximately $100.00. Ptl. Darren McConnell.

Theft: On 04/20/18 in the area of Monmouth St it was reported a locked bicycle attached to a bike rack was stolen. The bike is described as a men’s style Schwinn mountain bike, black in color with reflective tires and is valued at $240.00. Ptl. Cevin Albert.

Theft: On 04/25/18 in the area Monmouth St it was reported cash was stolen from a parked vehicle. The amount take was $2000.00 from an envelope in the glove compartment. Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Theft: On 04/27/18 in the area of Maple Ave a blue Huffy style cruise bike was stolen from the rear of a residence. Ptl. Michael Baron.

Criminal Mischief: On 04/30/18 the driver’s side door of a parked vehicle was reported to be keyed in the area of Spring St. Ptl. Ashon Lovick.

ARRESTS

Nereida Beatty, age 33 of Asbury Park was arrested on 04-01-18 in the area of W Front St for Contempt of Court Ptl. Michael Baron.

Christian Mayo, age 21 of Marlboro was arrested on 04-01-18 in the area of Monmouth St for Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Madena Paschal-Williams age 51 of Red Bank was arrested on 04-02-18 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Sleo Luke Cahill.

Jenis Quinones-Medina, age 34 of Philadelphia, PA was arrested on 04-03-18 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for Possession of Marijuana by Ptl. Sean Hauschildt.

Cecilia Mauro, age 56 of Colts Neck was arrested on 04/04/18 in the area of Riverview Plaza for Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Ronald Tindal, age 30 of Red Bank was arrested on 04/05/18 in the area of Maple Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Michael Baron.

Prince Johnson, age 29 of Red Bank was arrested on 04/05/18 in the area of Oakland St for Simple Assault by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Larry Brown, age 58 of Fair Haven was arrested on 04/06/18 in the area of Reckless Pl for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Thomas Doremus.

Arthur Deeken, age 35 of Red Bank was arrested on 04/06/18 in the area of Monmouth St for Aggravated Assault and Contempt of Court by Ptl. Sean Hauschildt.

Eliseo Hernandez-Sachez, age 24 of Red Bank was arrested on 04/07/18 in the area of Monmouth St for Simple Assault by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Brian Earp, age 30 of Shrewsbury was arrested on 04/07/18 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Jorge Torres.

David Dudick, age 37 of Souderton, PA was arrested on 04/08/17 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for Possession of CDS, Drug Paraphernalia and Hypodermic Needles by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Noah Isenmann, age 19 of Shrewsbury was arrested on 04/10/18 in the area of White St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Michael Baron.

Amanda Mathisen, age 26 of Parlin was arrested on 04/11/18 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for Contempt of Court by Sleo Tony Ardon.

Travis Ally, age 45 of Red Bank was arrested on 04/13/18 in the area of Globe Ct for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Michael Baron.

Dylan Romeo, age 22 of Union Beach was arrested on 04/13/18 in the area of Globe Ct for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Michael Baron.

Anthony Forgione-Russo, age 20 of Red Bank was arrested on 04/14/18 in the area of W Front St for Contempt of Court by Sleo Luke Cahill.

James Canning, age 24 of Seaside Heights was arrested on 04/14/18 in the area of Monmouth St for Criminal Mischief and Contempt of Court by Ptl. Tanner Shea.

Sandra Huth, age 53 of Red Bank was arrested on 04/15/18 in the area of Broad St for Shoplifting by Ptl. Michael Baron.

Devon Rudow, age 22 of Browns Mills was arrested on 04/16/18 in the area of W Front St for Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia by Ptl. Sean Hauschildt.

Kimberly Pearson, age 43 of Keansburg was arrested on 04/16/18 in the area of W Front St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Darren McConnell.

Jordan Harris, age 28 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 04/17/18 in the area of Bridge Ave for Possession of Marijuana by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Felicia Rose, age 43 of Asbury Park was arrested on 04/17/18 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Jorge Torres.

Mario Arenas-Cuautencos, age 26 of Red Bank was arrested on 04/17/18 in the area of Monmouth St for Resisting Arrest by Force, Disorderly Conduct, Criminal Trespass and Criminal Attempt by Ptl. Garrett Falco.

Mark Standard, age 37 of Asbury Park was arrested on 04/18/18 in the area of Newman Springs Rd for Contempt of Court by Sleo Tony Ardon.

Daniel Stattner, age 22 of Eatontown was arrested on 04/18/18 in the area of Gold St for Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Darryl Edwards, age 20 of Red Bank was arrested on 04/18/18 in the area of Gold St for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Contempt of Court by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Cheryl Racioppi, age 47 of Belmar was arrested on 04/20/18 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Derek Jefferson, age 37 of Red Bank was arrested on 04/20/18 in the area of Hance Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Cevin Albert.

Andrew Miller, age 27 of Port Monmouth was arrested on 04/20/18 in the area of E Front St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Rebecca Hurl, age 24 of Belford was arrested on 04/21/18 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Jacquelin Brennan, age 40 of Holmdel was arrested on 04/21/18 in the area of Newman Springs Rd for Contempt of Court by Sleo Luke Cahill.

Mario Arenas-Cuautencos, age 26 of Red Bank was arrested on 04/21/18 in the area of Monmouth St for Burglary and Criminal Mischief by Det. Paul Perez.

Juan Sanchez-Castano, age 18 of Asbury Park was arrested on 04/21/18 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for Possession of Marijuana by Ptl. Sean Hauschildt.

Tara Anderson, age 22 of Union Beach was arrested on 04/22/18 in the area of E Front St for Possession of Marijuana and Contempt of Court by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Richard Wetherington, age 27 of Oxford was arrested on 04/22/18 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Ashon Lovick.

Allan Altamirano, age 29 of Princeton was arrested on 04/22/18 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia by Ptl. Sean Hauschildt.

Thomas Armstrong, age 36 of Red Bank was arrested on 04/23/18 in the area of W Westside Ave for Defiant Trespass by Ptl. Frank Metta.

James Monahan, age 58 of Red Bank was arrested on 04/23/18 in the area of Hubbard’s Bridge for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Donald Quarles, age 39 of Red Bank was arrested on 04/23/18 in the area of Bridge Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Michael Baron.

Wesley Chunn, age 38 of Red Bank was arrested on 04/24/18 in the area of W Front St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Shane Dengel.

Leon Jamal Veney, age 33 of New Castle DE was arrested on 04/25/18 in the area of Newman Springs Rd for Contempt of Court by Sleo Luke Cahill.

Damon Miller, age 24 of Long Branch was arrested on 04/25/18 in the area of Newman Springs Rd for Possession of Marijuana by Sleo Luke Cahill.

Nicolas Torni, age 29 of Red Bank was arrested on 04/26/18 in the area of Newman Springs Rd for Simple Assault by Ptl. Sean Hauschildt.

Ryan Maloney, age 26 of Shrewsbury was arrested on 04/27/18 in the area of W Front St for Contempt of Court by Sleo Tony Ardon.

Jayson Preziosi, age 21 of Belford was arrested on 04/27/18 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Tanner Shea.

Mike Wardell, age 25 of Whiting was arrested on 04/27/18 in the area of Riverside Ave for Possession of CDS and Hypo Syringe by Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Arnold Tumiwa, age 34 of Lakehurst was arrested on 04/28/18 in the area of Newman Springs Rd for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Michael Baron.

David McInturff, age 56 of Red Bank was arrested on 04/29/18 in the area of Worthley St for Simple Assault by Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Adam Manna, age 25 of Freehold was arrested on 04/29/18 in the area of Wharf Ave for Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Nicholas Maletto.

Terence Mcanuff, age 25 of Middletown was arrested on 04/29/18 in the area of Wharf Ave for Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Nicholas Maletto.

Steven Rand, age 63 of Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla was arrested on 04/30/18 in the area of W Front St for DWI by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Alaina Cook, age 23 of Red Bank was arrested on 04/30/18 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for Contempt of Court by Sleo Luke Cahill.

Eva Selikoff, age 66 of Allenhurst was arrested on 04/30/18 in the area of Broad St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Publisher’s Note: This compilation of crime and arrest reports was provided to redbankgreen by police, and appears here without any changes except for formatting.

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.