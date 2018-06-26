RED BANK: MAN CHARGED WITH COP ASSAULT

A Tinton Falls man is facing charges of assaulting Red Bank cop following an incident at the borough train station Monday evening,

According to Chief Darren McConnell responded at around 5:15 p,m. to a report of a man creating a disturbance and not permitting commuters to use the bus shelter outside the station on Monmouth Street.

When approached by police officers, the man, identified as 42-year-old Alvin Jones, became belligerent and refused to leave the area, McConnell said. When the cops attempted to take him into custody, he violently resisted, resulting in scratches for one officer and abrasions for another, he said.

Once in custody, Jones was charged with aggravated assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, defiant trespass and disorderly conduct. He was later transported to the Monmouth County Correctional Institution in Freehold Township, where he remained in custody Tuesday morning, according the county sheriff’s website.

McConnell noted that, under bail reform implemented last year, a subject may be held based on a number of factors, including the defendant’s criminal history, the severity of new charges, his or her likelihood to appear in court and outstanding warrants at time of new arrest.