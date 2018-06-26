RED BANK: ‘DOG DAYS’ ROMPS IN PARK

Whelped on Monmouth Street five years ago, Red Bank’s Dog Days of Summer returned for the first of two 2018 installments with a romp in Marine Park Monday night.

The gathering, organized by the borough’s Parks and Rec department and Animal Welfare Advisory Committee, featured live music by the Wag, displays by dog rescue organizations and pet care vendors and several hundred wet noses.

Mayor Pasquale Menna, who brought his white Labrador, Lily, told human participants he expected the event would “the first of many” in the park, which overlooks the Navesink River.

It’s scheduled to recur Monday, August 6. Meantime, check out redbankgreen’s photos from the sniffathon. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)