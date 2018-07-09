RED BANK: CRIMES AND ARRESTS

The crime and arrest reports below were provided by the Red Bank Police Department for the month of June, 2018. This information is unedited. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post.

CRIMES

Theft: On 06/07/18 in the area of Catherine St it was reported a leaf blower was stolen from the rear yard of a residential property. The leaf blower is estimated to be valued at $600.00. Sleo Luke Cahill.

Theft: A bicycle described as a Trek Model 720, 21 speed, black in color and valued at $300.00 was reported stolen on 06/07/18 in the area of Monmouth St. Ptl. Frank Metta.

Criminal Mischief: It was reported both sides of a parked vehicle had been scratched in the area of Catherine St on 06/21/18. Sgt. Robert Campanella.

Criminal Mischief: On 06/23/18 it was reported in the area of S Pearl St a parked car received damage to its trunk and rear passenger side corner. Sgt. Matthew Ehrenreich.

Criminal Mischief: On 06/23/18 in the area of Oakland St it was reported someone threw an object at the window of a home causing damage to a metal window frame. Ptl. Shane Dengel.

Theft: An Apple I Phone 6, black in color with a black otter box rubber case valued at $600.00 was reported stolen from a parked vehicle on 06/25/18 in the area of Mohawk Pl. Lt. Errico Vescio.

Theft: A green and black 21 speed Trek Hybrid mountain bike with caged pedals was reported stolen from a secured lock on a bike rack in the area of Monmouth St. The bike is valued at $700.00. Ptl. Jorge Torres.

Theft: A 2017 lime green Cannondale road bike was stolen from a bench in the area of Monmouth St on 06/30/18. The bike was locked and is valued at approximately $900 – $1,100.00. Ptl. Jorge Torres.

ARRESTS

Kim Wilson, age 55 of Allenhurst was arrested on 06/01/18 in the area of Bridge Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Michael Souiveny, age 30 of Long Branch was arrested on 06/01/18 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Dorothy Duncan, age 53 of Red Bank was arrested on 06/01/18 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Jorge Torres.

Anthony Forgione- Russo, age 20 of Red Bank was arrested on 06/02/18 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Garrett Falco.

Zoraida Washington, age 43 of Ocean Township was arrested on 06/02/18 in the area of W Front St for Possession of Marijuana by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Luis Diaz, age 45 of Neptune was arrested on 06/02/18 in the area of W Front St for Possession of Marijuana and Prescription drugs by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Joe Vitorino, age 57 of Bellville was arrested on 06/02/18 in the area of W Front St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Michael Zadlock.

Alexander Roche, age 31 of Brick was arrested on 06/02/18 in the area of Chestnut St for Possession of Marijuana by Ptl Stanley Balmer.

Justin Woych, age 39 of Asbury Park was arrested on 06/02/18 in the area of Chestnut St for Possession of CDS by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Darrell Yarbrough, age 52 of Asbury Park was arrested on 06/03/18 in the area of Bridge Ave for DWI by Ptl. Sean Hauschildt.

Edgardo Cruz, age 57 of Elizabeth was arrested on 06/04/18 in the area of Harding Rd for Possession of CDS by Sleo Tony Ardon.

Brian Condron, age 37 of Freehold was arrested on 06/04/18 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Tanner Shea.

Casey Dunman, age 38 of Keansburg was arrested on 06/04/18 in the area of South St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Christian Burke, age 43 of Red Bank was arrested on 06/05/18 in the area of McLaren St for Defiant Trespass by Ptl. Shane Dengel.

Arthur Deeken, age 35 of Red Bank was arrested on 06/06/18 in the area of Chapin Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

John Vandyck, age 23 of Red Bank was arrested on 06/08/18 in the area of W Front St for Contempt of Court by Sleo Luke Cahill.

Blas Algomeda-Caltzalco, age 34 of Red Bank was arrested on 06/09/18 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Paul Costa, age 26 of Red Bank was arrested on 06/09/18 in the area of Maple Ave for Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Ophy Flemming, age 57 of Red Bank was arrested on 06/10/18 in the area of Monmouth St for Burglary, Theft and Receiving Stolen Property by Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Alison Burgess, age 40 of Holmdel was arrested on 06/10/18 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Jonathan Quispe.

Deon Thompson, age 48 of Red Bank was arrested on 06/12/18 in the area of Oakland St for Simple Assault, Resisting Arrest by Force and Obstructing the Administration of Law by Ptl. Michael Zadlock.

Bryan Blount, age 52 of Red Bank was arrested on 06/13/18 in the area of Catherine St for Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia, and Obstructing the Administration of Law by Ptl. Michael Baron.

Joseph Cook, age 33 of Toms River was arrested on 06/13/18 in the area of Chestnut St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Michael Baron.

Angelina Dellafave, age 39 of Red Bank was arrested on 06/14/18 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for DWI by Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Keith Brooks, age 36 of Red Bank was arrested on 06/15/18 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by sleo Luke Cahill.

Jose Costa-Estevez, age 23 of Long Branch was arrested on 06/15/18 in the area of Chestnut St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Kathleen Lynch, age 31 of Middletown was arrested on 06/16/18 in the area of S. Bridge Ave for Simple Assault by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

David Foggy, age 47 of Keansburg was arrested on 06/17/18 in the area of Bridge Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Virna Simpson, age 52 of Eatontown was arrested on 06/17/18 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Rodolfo Ramirez, age 43 of Red Bank was arrested on 06/18/18 in the area of Carmen Pl for Simple Assault by Ptl. Shane Dengel.

David Tyler, age 61 of Neptune was arrested on 06/19/18 in the area of Newman Springs Rd for Contempt of Court by Sleo Luke Cahill.

Thomas Armstrong, age 36 of Red Bank was arrested on 06/20/18 in the area of Newman Springs Rd for Contempt of Court and Obstructing the Administration of Law by Sleo Luke Cahill.

Sayem Miah, age 24 of Philadelphia, PA was arrested on 06/21/18 in the area of Newman Springs Rd for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Sean Hauschildt.

Adam Shuldman, age 24 of Edison was arrested on 06/23/18 in the area of W Front St for Criminal Mischief by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Edward Bizzarro, age 34 of Manahawkin was arrested on 06/24/18 in the area of Route 35 for Theft, Contempt of Court, Aggravated Assault, Attempt to Elude Police, Receiving Stolen Property and Resisting Arrest by Ptl. Jhonathan Quispe.

Timothy Hill, age 25 of Neptune was arrested on 06/24/18 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Alvin Jones, age 42 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 06/25/18 in the area of Monmouth St for Aggravated Assault, Resisting Arrest, Defiant Trespass and Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Roberto Martinez-Pastor, age 47 of Red Bank was arrested on 06/25/18 in the area of W Bergen Pl for Simple Assault by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Raymond Morgan, age 21 of Holmdel was arrested on 06/25/18 in the area of Garfield Pl for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Wayne Pearson, age 47 of Belford was arrested on 06/25/18 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Det. John Camarca.

James Ingram, age 24 of Red Bank was arrested on 06/27/18 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Milton Gray IV.

Jhokleyne Figueiredo, age 35 of Newark was arrested on 06/29/18 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Sean Hauschildt.

Stephen Bova, age 65 of Boston, MA was arrested on 06/30/18 in the area of W Front St for Simple Assault and Harassment by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Stacy Vanpelt, age 42 of Red Bank was arrested on 06/30/18 in the area of E Front St for DWI by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Publisher’s Note: This compilation of crime and arrest reports was provided to redbankgreen by police, and appears here without any changes except for formatting.

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.