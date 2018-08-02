RED BANK: CRIMES AND ARRESTS

The crime and arrest reports below were provided by the Red Bank Police Department for July, 2018. This information is unedited. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post.

CRIMES

Theft: On 07/07/18 a black male subject seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, dark pants and a black baseball cap was seen stealing a carton of cigarettes valued at $94.00 in the area of N. Bridge Ave. Ptl. Shane Dengel.

Criminal Mischief: It was reported on 07/12/18 that all four tires of a vehicle were slashed in the area of Chestnut St. Ptl. Frank Metta.

Theft: In the area of N Bridge Ave it was reported on 07/13/18 a 6 foot black male, approximately 50-60 years old wearing a black hat, dark pants, gray sweater and carrying a backpack was seen taking unknown amounts of snacks and cold beverages before leaving the store. Ptl. Sean Hauschildt.

Theft: A black I phone 7S with a life proof case was reported stolen from a counter at a business on 07/16/18 in the area of Monmouth St. The phone is valued at $700.00. Ptl. Shane Dengel.

Criminal Mischief: On 07/18/18 it was reported in the area of Bridge Ave a tire on a parked vehicle was slashed several times by an unknown object. The tire is described as a Trail Climber tire valued at approximately $150.00. Ptl. Sean Hauschildt.

Theft: A yoga bag left in an unsecure vehicle was reported stolen on 7/24/18 in the area of Pinckney Rd. A back storm door to the home where the vehicle was parked was also ajar and a regular door was cracked open but held by a security chain. No entry to the home was gained. The yoga bag contained a pair of Brunello sandals valued at $400.00 and a black cover to an I-pad valued at $30.00. Ptl. Cevin Albert.

Criminal Mischief: Multiple items were reported damaged on 07/26/18 in the area of W Front St in Riverside Gardens Park. The items damaged are one 50 AMP Outlet, five LED Lamps, four Missing Outlets, three Blank Outlet Covers and five Bubble Covers. Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Theft: On 07/27/18 in the area of Maple Ave it was reported a locker was pried open and $500.00 cash was taken. The suspect is described as a Black male, bald with no facial hair in his early 40’s. Ptl. Cevin Albert.

ARRESTS

Brian Waitt, age 30 of Middletown was arrested on 07/01/18 in the area of W Front St for Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Kaleigh Apice, age 21 of Red Bank was arrested on 07/01/18 in the area of W Front St for DWI by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Patricia Kubs, age 35 of North Arlington was arrested on 07/02/18 in the area of Maple Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Shane Dengel.

Donald Kubs, age 35 of North Arlington was arrested on 07/02/18 in the area of Maple Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Shane Dengel.

Nichole Iannicelli, age 30 of Keansburg was arrested on 07/02/18 in the area of Riverside Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Michael Baron.

Raymond Delgado, age 27 of Trenton was arrested on 07/03/18 in the area of Chestnut St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Shane Dengel.

Artis Edwards, age 56 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 07/03/18 in the area of Leighton Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Andrew Seaver, age 30 of Jersey City was arrested on 07/04/18 in the area of W Front St for DWI by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Peter Sadeki, age 30 of Port Monmouth was arrested on 07/05/18 in the area of Bridge Ave for Possession of Marijuana and Anabolic Steroids by Sleo Luke Cahill.

Alexis Seitz, age 20 of Port Monmouth was arrested on 07/06/18 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for Possession of Marijuana by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Tatyana Crespo, age 23 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 07/06/18 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Lt. Robert Kennedy.

Michael Shirvanian, age 18 of Long Branch was arrested on 07/07/18 in the area of Chestnut St for Manufacture/Distrubute or Intent, Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia and CDS on or near School Property by Ptl. Tanner Shea.

Jessica Pascalli, age 34 of Middletown was arrested on 07/08/18 in the area of Water St for Defiant Trespass by Ptl. Shane Dengel.

Andrew Rinkewich, age 29 of Long Branch was arrested on 07/08/18 in the area of White St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Tanner Shea.

Dahmere Farrow, age 25 of Red Bank was arrested on 07/09/18 in the area of Pearl St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Michael Baron.

Elena Marques-Zanandrea, age 27 of Newark was arrested on 07/10/18 in the area of Newman Springs Rd for DWI by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Ralph Stiles, age 59 of Red Bank was arrested on 07/10/18 in the area of N Bridge Ave for DWI by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Jesus Narvaez, age 45 of Red Bank was arrested on 07/11/18 in the area of E. Newman Springs Rd for Simple Assault and Criminal Mischief by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Mayra Ayala, age 42 of Asbury Park was arrested on 07/12/18 in the area of Maple Ave for DWI by Ptl. Jhonathan Quispe.

Leroy Thomas, age 37 of Red Bank was arrested on 07/12/18 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Anthony Forgione-Russo was arrested on 07/12/18 in the area of White St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Shane Dengel.

Blaze Izquierdo, age 28 of Wall was arrested on 07/13/18 in the area of S Bridge Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Loren Halbersberg, age 48 of Holmdel was arrested on 07/13/18 in the area of Water St for Shoplifting by Ptl. Sean Hauschildt.

Michael Deyo, age 54 of Holmdel was arrested on 07/13/18 in the area of Water St for Shoplifting by Ptl Sean Hauschildt.

Amber Greene, age 34 of Red Bank was arrested on 07/14/18 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Shaquan Jackson, age 26 of Eatontown was arrested on 07/14/18 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Robin Pena, age 26 of Perth Amboy was arrested on 07/14/18 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for Receiving Stolen Property and Contempt of Court by Ptl. Michael Zadlock.

Meghan Foley, age 27 of Tiverton, RI was arrested on 07/14/18 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Garrett Falco.

Kurt Moyer, age 60 of Red Bank was arrested on 07/14/18 in the area of White St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Ashon Lovick.

Ronald Smith, age 22 of Red Bank was arrested on 07/15/18 in the area of Cedar Crossing for Possession of Marijuana by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Christian Burke, age 43 of Red Bank was arrested on 07/15/18 in the area of Linden Pl for Simple Assault, Criminal Mischief and Crimial Restraint by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Dennis Jiosne, age 39 of Keyport was arrested on 07/16/18 in the area of Bridge Ave for Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Milton Gray IV.

Edwin Lopez-Bernal, age 21 of Red Bank was arrested on 07/16/18 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for Obstructing the Administration of Law by Ptl. Jhonathan Quispe.

Jose Perez, age 55 of Red Bank was arrested on 07/17/18 in the area of W Bergen Pl for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Shane Dengel.

Lucia Grande-Miranda, age 39 of Red Bank was arrested on 07/17/18 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Frank Metta.

David Shank, age 33 of Asbury Park was arrested on 07/18/18 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Jhonathan Quispe.

Keith Hrusovsky, age 33 of Beachwood was arrested on 07/18/18 in the area of W Front St for DWI by Ptl. Michael Baron.

Jose Garcia-Dominguez, age 31 of Long Branch was arrested on 07/18/18 in the area of Broad St for Possession of Marijuana and Contempt of Court by Sgt. Heather Pubylski.

Tyler Ransaw, age 21 of Fair Haven was arrested on 07/18/18 in the area of W Front St for Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia by Sleo Matthew Benjamin.

Alec Williams-Byrd, age 20 of Goodyear AZ was arrested on 07/18/18 in the area of W Front St for Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia by Sleo Matthew Benjamin.

Anthony Forgione- Russo, age 20 of Red Bank was arrested on 07/19/18 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Sean Hauschildt.

Martin Hernandez-Carmona, age 36 of Lincroft was arrested on 07/20/18 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Milton Gray IV.

James Herro, age 59 of Morganville was arrested on 07/20/18 in the area of Monmouth St for DWI by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Saiquan Thigpen, age 22 of Neptune was arrested on 07/21/18 in the area of Drummond Ave for Possession of Marijuana by Ptl. Shane Dengel.

Darrell Yarbrough, age 52 of Asbury Park was arrested on 07/21/18 in the area Half Mile Rd for DWI by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Lindsay Hamilton, age 32 of Sea Bright was arrested on 07/23/18 in the area of Highway 35 for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

David Doyle, age 53 of Ossining, NY was arrested on 07/26/18 in the area of Monmouth St for Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Shane Dengel.

Tashelle Brown, age 44 of Red Bank was arrested on 07/26/18 in the area of W Bergen Pl for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Kevin Deoliveira, age 20 of Fairview was arrested on 07/27/18 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Tashelle Brown, age 44 of Red Bank was arrested on 07/27/18 in the area of W Bergen Pl for Theft by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Michael Gallinella, age 42 of Brick was arrested on 07/27/18 in the area of W Front St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Sean Hauschildt.

Michael Lane, age 58 of Red Bank was arrested on 07/29/18 in the area of S Pearl St for Simple Assault by Ptl. Jorge Torres.

Tyler Gilson, age 25 of Little Silver was arrested on 07/29/18 in the area of Mechanic St for DWI by Ptl. Ashon Lovick.

Sara Chiarenza, age 21 of Red Bank was arrested on 07/29/18 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for DWI and Under the Influence of CDS by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Guadalupe Rosendo, age 34 of Red Bank was arrested on 07/30/18 in the area of W Front St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Sean Hauschildt.

Michael Beys, age 44 of Middletown was arrested on 07/31/18 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Publisher’s Note: This compilation of crime and arrest reports was provided to redbankgreen by police, and appears here without any changes except for formatting.

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.