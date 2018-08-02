RED BANK: RAIL SPAN CLAIMS TWO MORE

Some things you can count on in this life: death, taxes and embarrassing encounters between oversized vehicles and the West Front Street railroad bridge in Red Bank.

The New Jersey Transit span claimed two more victims in recent days. The mover’s truck above stopped moving when it became stuck heading east on Saturday, and a backhoe on a trailer got knocked askew when it dinged the bridge Thursday morning.

In a statement on Facebook, Mayor Pasquale Menna said the borough “warned the [Monmouth] County Engineer Department and NJT about these issues” before Hubbard’s Bridge, recently renamed for former State Senator Joe Kyrillos, was replaced in 2015.

“Our warnings were disregarded and we have no control over either the bridge, the county road or the NJT overpass,” Menna said. (Photo at right by Alan Fisher. Click to enlarge.)