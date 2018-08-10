RUMSON: POLICE BLOTTER

Crime and arrest reports, unedited, as provided by the Rumson Police Department for April through June, 2018. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post.

Arrests

4/15/18 – Dennis Heid, 26, of Long Branch was arrested by Ptl. Grace Maggiulli for Possession of Paraphernalia, in the area of Ridge Road and Harding Lane.

4/26/18 – Rogelio Sanchez, 28, of Tinton Falls was arrested by Ptl. James Fenn for Contempt of Court after turning himself in at HQ.

5/3/18 – Erica Reyes, 18, of Eatontown was arrested by Ptl. Michael Berger for Possession of CDS and Possession of Paraphernalia in the area of Rumson and Oakes Road.

5/17/18 – Brett Cashmore, 37, of Highlands was arrested by S/O Donald Morse for Contempt of Court in the area of East River Road and Ward Lane.

5/24/18 – Nathaniel Liebman, 35, of Manchester was arrested by Ptl. Daniel Campanella for Contempt of Court at HQ.

5/25/18 – Matthew Stypul, 42, of Fair Haven was arrested by S/O Donald Morse for DUI in the area of Evergreen Drive and Holly Tree Lane.

5/30/18 – Andrew Eastwood, 29, of Rumson was arrested by S/O Donald Morse for Contempt of Court in the area of Waterman and Washington Avenue.

5/30/18 – Neil Sorrentino, 19, of Belford was arrested by Ptl. Grace Maggiulli for Possession of CDS and Possession of Paraphernalia in the area of Bingham Avenue and Bingham Hill Circle.

5/31/18 – Larry Awalt, 51, of Long Branch was arrested by Ptl. Michael Berger for Contempt of Court in the area of Ridge and Briarwood Road.

06/28/18 – Ariana Reed, 21, of Red Bank was arrested by Ptl. Michael Berger for Possession of CDS in the area of West River Road and Bellevue Avenue.

6/30/18 – Benjamin Severance, 31, of NYC was arrested by S/O Donald Morse for Contempt of Court in the area of Rumson Road and Avenue of Two Rivers.

Publisher’s Note: This compilation of crime and arrest reports was provided to redbankgreen by police, and appears here without any changes except for formatting.

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.