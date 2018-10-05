RED BANK: CRIMES AND ARRESTS

The crime and arrest reports below were provided by the Red Bank Police Department for September, 2018. This information is unedited. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post.

CRIMES

Theft: A male subject wearing a dark colored hat, sky blue long sleeve shirt, dark colored pants, and blue sneakers was seen entering a private back yard and leaving with a tree trimmer on 09/01/18 in the area of W Bergen Pl. Ptl. Milton Gray IV.

Criminal Mischief: A report of eggs being thrown at a parked vehicle and a hand written note left on the windshield was reported in the area of Bank St on 09/04/18. Ptl. Ashon Lovick.

Criminal Mischief: On 09/07/18 in the area of White St a Parking Meter was reported to be knocked over. Ptl. Ashon Lovick.

Theft: In the area of W Front St on 09/10/18 it was reported a wallet was stolen from a purse. Surveillance cameras captured a white male approximately in his thirties wearing dark colored jeans, a blue long sleeve shirt and a Yankees baseball cap and dark boots was seen fleeing the area. The wallet was later found in front of the building and $10.00 cash was missing from the wallet. Ptl. Thomas Doremus.

Theft: Several tools were reported stolen from a private back yard in the area of Rector Pl on 09/11/18. The tools are described as a Table Saw valued at approximately $250.00, a Compressor valued at approximately $100.00, a Nail gun valued at $50.00, a Miter Saw valued at $550.00 and a Chainsaw valued at $250.00. All the tools were the “Dewalt” brand totaling $1,200.00. Ptl. Frank Metta.

Theft: A gray Steve Madden pocket book containing $275.00 cash, several credit cards, checkbooks and an NJ driver’s license was reported stolen from an unlocked parked vehicle in the area of Count Basie Park on 09/20/18. Ptl. Shane Dengel.

Theft: On 09/21/18 a woman’s pink mountain bike with a white seat valued at $250.00 was reported stolen from the area of Oakland St. Ptl. Patrick Kennedy.

Theft: On 09/26/18 a rear spoiler was stolen off a parked vehicle in the area of Riverside Ave. The spoiler is valued at approximately $750.00. Ptl. Jorge Torres.

ARRESTS

Andrea Pagiazitis, age 52 of Old Bridge was arrested on 09/01/18 in the area of Monmouth St for DWI by Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Outtama Thavone, age 35 of Eatontown was arrested on 09/01/18 in the area of Drummond Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Michael Baron.

Jennifer Aronowitz, age 30 of Leonardo was arrested on 09/01/18 in the area of Navesink River Rd for DWI by Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Kaleena Santos, age 35 of Red Bank was arrested on 09/02/18 in the area of W Front St for Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia by Ptl. Michael Baron.

Cirilo Perez-Sanchez, age 38 of Red Bank was arrested on 09/02/18 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Thomas Doremus.

Enrique Castillo-Mendez, age 23 of Perth Amboy was arrested on 09/03/18 in the area of River St for Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Gary Watson, Jr.

Michael Mcalary, age 52 of Red Bank was arrested on 09/03/18 in the area of W Sunset Ave for DWI by Ptl. Ashon Lovick.

Alexis Hancock, age 22 of Point Pleasant was arrested on 09/04/18 in the area of Newman Springs Rd for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Yovani Jovel, age 35 of Red Bank was arrested on 09/04/18 in the area of Bridge Ave for Simple Assault by Ptl. Sean Hauschildt.

Kevin Brinson, age 41, Homeless was arrested on 09/05/18 in the area of Monmouth St for Disorderly Conduct and Contempt of Court by Ptl. Michael Baron.

Darryl Edwards, age 20 of Red Bank was arrested on 09/06/18 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Milton Gray IV.

Christopher Virginia, age 39 of Red Bank was arrested on 09/06/18 in the area of Riverside Ave for Disorderly Conduct, Defiant Trespass and Resisting Arrest by force by Ptl. Thomas Doremus.

Corinne Kawczynski, age 25 of Howell was arrested on 09/07/18 in the area of Newman Springs Rd for Possession of CDS and Hypo Syringe, Under the influence of CDS, and DWI by Ptl. Ashon Lovick.

Donna Moudatsos, age 38 of Staten Island was arrested on 09/08/18 in the area of Maple Ave for Contempt of Court by Sleo Luke Cahill.

Maria Cucuzza, age 46 of Staten Island was arrested on 09/08/18 in the area of Maple Ave for DWI by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Thomas Fraley, age 28 of Neptune was arrested on 09/09/18 in the area of W Front St for DWI by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Gilberto Cruz-Hernandez, age 39 of Red Bank was arrested on 09/09/18 in the area of Bridge Ave for Disorderly Conduct and Resisting Arrest by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Jack Mastrorilli, age 37 of Marlboro was arrested on 09/09/18 in the area of Union Ave for Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Shawn Streberger, age 48 of Red Bank was arrested on09/09/18 in the area of Pearl St for Simple Assault by Ptl. Cevin Albert.

Darrell Winfree, age 35 of Jersey City was arrested on 09/11/18 in the area of Newman Springs Rd for Contempt of Court by Sleo Luke Cahill.

Josabad Figueroa, age 30 of Woodhaven, NY was arrested on 09/11/18 in the area of Wallace St for Receiving Stolen Property and Hindering Apprehension by Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Richard Yencarelli, age 51 of Long Branch was arrested on 09/11/18 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Remy Batista, age 22 of Queens, NY was arrested on 09/12/18 in the area of Wallace St for Receiving Stolen Property by Ptl. Gary Watson, Jr.

Arthur Deeken, age 36 of Red Bank was arrested on 09/12/18 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Jorge Torres.

Samuel Benitez, age 18 of Staten Island was arrested on 09/13/18 in the area of Bodman Pl for Aggravated Assault and DWI by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

David Foggy, age 47 of Keansburg was arrested on 09/14/18 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Jhonathan Quispe.

Ignacio Campa, age 35 of Red Bank was arrested on 09/15/18 in the area of Monmouth St for Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Thomas Doremus.

Gilberto Cruz-Hernandez, age 39 of Red Bank was arrested on 09/15/18 in the area of Bridge Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Dillon Rahim, age 20 of Red Bank was arrested on 09/15/18 in the area of McLaren St for Underage DWI by Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Maximilia Chopp, age 21 of Lincroft was arrested on 09/15/18 in the area of McLaren St for Possession of Prescription Legend Drugs and Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Tanner Shea.

Gaspar Ramos-Tequimila, age 33 of Red Bank was arrested on 09/15/18 on the area of Bridge Ave for Simple Assault by Ptl. Jhonathan Quispe.

John Pelusio, age 41 of Long Branch was arrested on 09/15/18 in the area of Monmouth St for Simple Assault and Contempt of Court by Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Robert Forbes, age 38 of Red Bank was arrested on 09/15/18 in the area of Knight St for DWI by Sgt. Matthew Ehrenreich.

Dan Staples, age 26 of Neptune was arrested on 09/15/18 in the area of Maple Ave for Possession of Marijuana by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Sara Ponte-Aguilar, age 46 of Red Bank was arrested on 09/16/18 in the area of Branch Ave for DWI by Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Darryl Popper, age 53 of Leonardo was arrested on 09/18/18 in the area of W Front St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Michael Zadlock.

Aaron Errickson, age 32 of Middletown was arrested on 09/19/18 in the area of W Front St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Tanner Shea.

Steven Nalbach, age 57 of Port Monmouth was arrested on 09/19/18 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Ashon Lovick.

Artis Edwards, age 56 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 09/22/18 in the area of West Sunset Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Garrett Falco.

Nicolas Torni, age 30 of Red Bank was arrested on 09/23/18 in the area of Newman Springs Rd for Obstructing the Administration of Law by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Salvatore Sgroi, age 44 of Freehold was arrested on 09/24/18 in the area of W Sunset Ave for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Hypo Syringe by Ptl. Michael Baron.

David Foggy, age 47 of Keansburg was arrested on 09/24/18 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Ronald Gayden, age 43 of Toms River was arrested on 09/25/18 in the area of E Newman Springs Rd for Theft by Det. James DePonte.

Michael Gallinella, age 42 of Brick was arrested on 09/27/18 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Jorge Torres.

Carly Golden, age 31 of Oceanport was arrested on 09/28/18 in the area of Union St for Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Thomas Doremus.

Anthony Forgione-Russo, age 21 of Red Bank was arrested on 09/30/18 in the area of E Front St for Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Najahee Tyler, age 22 of Red Bank was arrested on 09/30/18 in the area of E Front St for Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Thomas Doremus.