RBR, LOCAL DISTRICT TO HOST FORUMS

Red Bank Regional needs a new roof and more classroom space, officials say. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

By JOHN T. WARD

Red Bank Regional High and the Red Bank school district each plan to host future-oriented public information sessions in coming days.

For RBR, the focus is a $17.9 million capital plan up for approval by voters in the sending towns of Red Bank, Little Silver and Shrewsbury.

For Red Bank, it’s about a strategic plan to make the two-school district “best in America.”

Superintendent Jared Rumage, above, will lead a strategic planning session on making the local district the “best in America.” (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

• The RBR board of ed has scheduled a presentation for Wednesday night on a two-part referendum, slated for a December 11 vote. If approved, the measure would clear the way for a new roof, a new turf field and 10 new classrooms, Superintendent Lou Moore said at a Red Bank council meeting in August. Details of that presentation are here.

RBR officials say passage of the is critical to maintaining a source of revenue that keeps local taxes lower than they’d otherwise be: tuition paid by non-district students to attend its well-regarded academies in visual arts, information technology, finance, engineering and early childhood education.

The session, which includes a Q&A on the topic, is slated for 7 p.m. in the RBR Media Center.

• The Red Bank borough district, home to a primary and a middle school, has scheduled a strategic planning session for Monday, October 8.

Board of ed member Tom Labetti, speaking to the borough council last week, described the effort as an element of Superintendent Jared Rumage’s campaign to make the district “BIA: best in America.”

The district has engaged a planning consultant, Education Resources NJ, whose representatives will lead the “community reflection session,” Labetti said. Participants will be asked to share their thoughts on the district’s “strengths, challenges, opportunities, weaknesses and threats, knowing these will help us to formulate our strategic plan,” he said.

The two-hour event is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. in the cafeteria of the primary school, located at the western terminus of River Street. To gauge advance interest, the board has set up an RSVP, but registration for the event is not required, Labetti said.